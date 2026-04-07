Israel's fresh warning to Iran, warns against using railway lines for next 12 hours; Is Israel planning to bomb Iranian trains?

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The Israeli military issues a fresh warning for people in Iran on Tusday, April 7. IDF warns against using trains or going near railway lines for the next 12 hours
The Israeli military issues a fresh warning for people in Iran on Tusday, April 7. IDF warns against using trains or going near railway lines for the next 12 hours
IDF on its Persian-language account on X, posted, “For the sake of your security, we kindly request that from this moment until 21:00 Iran time, you refrain from using and travelling by train throughout Iran." “Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life.”