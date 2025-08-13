Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be full fledged...'

Independence Day Special: Delhi Metro's BIG efforts on 15th August - Timing changed, free of cost travel for THESE passengers

Blocked by NATO, how will Putin navigate through 'nuclear skies' to attend meeting with Trump in Alaska?

Narendra Modi may assure Donald Trump on THESE points, may leave THESE issues unresolved when two leaders meet on sidelines of UNGA

'What is this sheer nonsense?: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Kangana Ranaut after bodyguard shoves senior MP

Dry days alert! Liquor sales to be banned in THESE states on Independence Day, Janmashtami; check details

After being rejected in Shark Tank India S4, Gaurav Taneja’s Beastlife protein brand hits new milestone, crosses Rs...

Israel's BIG statement on Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations amid Gaza conflict, says, 'What is shameful is your deceit'

Coolie first review OUT: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's film is 'power-packed mass entertainer': 'It will capture...'

'Tsunami Of Pee, BEWARE Pakistan': Mithun Chakraborty warns Bilawal Bhutto as he threatens to attack India - WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be full fledged...'

IOA approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, PT Usha says, 'it will be...'

Narendra Modi may assure Donald Trump on THESE points, may leave THESE issues unresolved when two leaders meet on sidelines of UNGA

PM Modi may assure Trump on THESE points, may leave THESE issues unresolved

'What is this sheer nonsense?: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Kangana Ranaut after bodyguard shoves senior MP

'What is this sheer nonsense?: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Kangana Ranaut after bo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'

Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method

Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week

Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week

Like Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, these unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show

These unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show

HomeWorld

WORLD

Israel's BIG statement on Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations amid Gaza conflict, says, 'What is shameful is your deceit'

Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India, reacted sharply to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent allegations accusing Israel of genocide in Palestine, countering her claims with a detailed rebuttal. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 01:39 PM IST

Israel's BIG statement on Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations amid Gaza conflict, says, 'What is shameful is your deceit'
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo credit: PTI)

TRENDING NOW

Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India, reacted sharply to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent allegations accusing Israel of genocide in Palestine, countering her claims with a detailed rebuttal. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted, "The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions."

She further condemned global silence, stating, "Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself," and criticized the Indian government, adding, "It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine."

In response to Gandhi Vadra's remarks, Azar said, "What is shameful is your deceit. Israel Killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire." He also highlighted Israel's humanitarian efforts, saying, "Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger."

Addressing demographic concerns raised indirectly by the accusations, Azar added, "Gaza population has grown 450% in the last 50 years, no genocide there."He concluded with a caution to the international community, urging, "Don't buy Hamas numbers."

This exchange comes amid intensifying violence and growing international debate over the humanitarian crisis and civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip. Adding to the rising tensions, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra separately condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, calling it a "heinous crime" and accusing the Israeli state of trying to silence truth through "violence and hatred."

In a post on X, she wrote, "The cold-blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil. The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state. In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace."

This comes amid escalating hostilities and increasing global scrutiny over the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians in Gaza.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This Nita Ambani-owned luxury car changes colour, is costlier than Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Spectre, price is Rs...
This Nita Ambani-owned luxury car changes colour, is costlier than...
Meet man, who once borrowed Rs 10000, sold soap door-to-door, today has nearly Rs 100 crore net worth, he runs...
Meet man, once sold soap door-to-door, today has Rs 100 cr net worth
'It always seems impossible until it’s done': Fearless man proves Nelson Mandela correct when he rescues king cobra barehanded - WATCH
Fearless Indian man rescues king cobra barehanded - WATCH viral video
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Three key legislative bills to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha proceedings to feature three key legi
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 FAILS to beat Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly EXPOSES real TRP ratings, netizens react: 'Such an insecure...'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 FAILS to beat Anupamaa, Rupali EXPOSES TRPs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method
Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week
Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week
Like Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, these unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show
These unforgettable Bollywood guest appearances stole the show
Did you know these TV celebs struggled to rent homes despite being famous? Here's why
Did you know these TV celebs struggled to rent homes despite being famous?
From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs to fulfill UPSC dream
From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE