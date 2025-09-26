Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu addresses 'empty' hall at UNGA as diplomats stage walk out, WATCH clip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, i.e., September 26, addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, as most diplomats from around the world staged a walkout.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, i.e., September 26, addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, as most diplomats from around the world staged a walkout. As soon as Netanyahu took the stage as the first speaker on the fourth day of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), most diplomats walked out, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The walkout comes amid allegations of "genocide" against the Israeli Prime Minister and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) against Hamas in Gaza. As per media reports, over 60,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023 - the day when Hamas launched an attack across the border, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and taking hundreds of others captive.

Since the attack by Hamas militants and the subsequent Israeli invasion of Gaza, several attempts have been made to achieve a ceasefire and get the hostages back home. However, the efforts broke down after Israel attacked Qatar to destroy the Hamas leadership during the peace talks. Meanwhile, several world leaders have advocated a two-state solution to restore peace and tranquility in the region.

'We remember October 7'

While addressing the UNGA, Israeli PM Netanyahu condemned Hamas's October 7, asserting "we remember the date". "Much of the world no longer remembers October 7. But we remember," he said. The Israeli premier also attacked world leaders, accusing them of "appeasing evil rather than supporting Israel".

Without mentioning names, Netanyahu added that many leaders who condemn Israel in public, "thank us behind closed doors". Moreover, he sent a clear message to the Western leaders, saying, "Israel will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats."

ALSO READ | Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's BIG statement at UNGA: 'Ready for dialogue with India'