Israel removes controversial map of India after social media outcry over J-K depiction

Israel removed a controversial map from its official website that incorrectly depicted part of Jammu and Kashmir as belonging to Pakistan, following backlash from social media users.

Israel recently removed a map of India from its official website after it sparked widespread backlash on social media for incorrectly showing a part of Jammu and Kashmir as being in Pakistan. The map error was pointed out by a user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), leading to a swift response from Reuven Azar, the Israeli ambassador to India.

The user who noticed the error wrote, "India stands with Israel. But does Israel stand with India? Note the map of India (pay attention to Jammu and Kashmir) on Israel's official website." In response, Ambassador Reuven Azar quickly acknowledged the mistake, stating, "Website editor's mistake. Thank you for noticing. Was taken down."

This incident touched on a sensitive issue for India, which has always maintained that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of the country. The map mistake came at a critical time as India and Israel continue to strengthen their diplomatic and defense ties.

This map controversy arose while Israel is dealing with heightened tensions in the Middle East. Israel is currently engaged in a multi-front conflict, particularly after the killing of Hezbollah's secretive chief Hassan Nasrullah last week. The situation has escalated with over 1,000 people killed and more than a million displaced as Israel shifted its military focus from Gaza to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah strongholds.

The conflict worsened when Iran launched a barrage of 200 missiles towards Israel, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of possible retaliatory strikes. As the crisis deepens, Netanyahu’s recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) added further tension.

During his UNGA speech, Netanyahu displayed two maps categorizing countries as either "The Curse" or "The Blessing." The map labeled Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen in black, referring to them as "The Curse." In contrast, countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and India were marked in green and called "The Blessing." Notably, both maps controversially showed the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza as part of Israel, along with the Golan Heights, a region in Syria.

The removal of the map with the error was a quick response by Israel to ensure it respects the territorial integrity of its ally, India, during a time of escalating international tensions.

