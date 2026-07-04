Israel rejects report on alleged plot against Iranian negotiators in US-Iran talks, calls it 'complete fabrication of reality'

Israel has dismissed a New York Times report claiming US officials feared possible Israeli assassination attempts on two senior Iranian negotiators during indirect talks.

Israel has strongly rejected a report by The New York Times claiming that US officials feared Israel might attempt to assassinate two senior Iranian officials involved in indirect nuclear and ceasefire negotiations with Washington.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the report as "a complete fabrication of reality." "As usual, The New York Times' latest story about Israel and the Iranian negotiators is fake news," Netanyahu's office said in a statement quoted by The Times of Israel.

What the NYT report claimed

According to The New York Times, which cited current and former US officials, Washington quietly reached out to several Middle Eastern countries to relay concerns to Iran over possible Israeli assassination attempts targeting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The report said US officials became increasingly concerned during sensitive ceasefire negotiations that gathered momentum in April. While Israel had targeted several senior Iranian figures during the conflict, American officials reportedly feared that any attack on the two negotiators could derail diplomatic efforts.

US allegedly warned Iran through regional partners

The report further claimed that the United States used regional intermediaries to indirectly warn Iran about the perceived threat to its negotiators.

According to the unnamed officials cited by the newspaper, Washington believed that any assassination attempt on Araghchi or Ghalibaf would likely collapse the negotiations and trigger renewed fighting in the region.

US-Iran talks continue despite limited progress

Earlier this week, US and Iranian officials concluded another round of indirect talks in Doha, Qatar, without any major breakthrough toward a lasting peace agreement.

According to Reuters, the two-day discussions focused on implementing provisions of the interim agreement reached two weeks earlier, including maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the release of frozen Iranian assets. Sources familiar with the negotiations said the talks made little progress beyond issues that had already been addressed under the interim framework.

Next round of talks planned after funeral ceremonies

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said the next round of negotiations will be held after the funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose burial is scheduled for July 9.

In a post on X, the ministry's spokesperson said the Doha talks achieved "positive progress" on issues related to the memorandum that ended the June conflict and were "building on the outcomes" of an earlier summit held in Switzerland.