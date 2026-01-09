BIG embarrassment for Pakistan: Top Israeli diplomat rejects Pak Army's role in Gaza Strip

Israel says it won’t accept Pakistan Army in the Gaza Stabilisation Force, citing trust issues and concerns over Hamas links, as Pakistan insists no disarmament role.

In what may be called a big embarrassment for Pakistan, a top Israeli diplomat has rejected Pakistan Army's role in the International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in the Gaza Strip. Earlier, Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Mehmood Asif said the Pakistani troops would not disarm Hamas. Now, a serious doubt looms large if the Jewish state would accept the South Asian country as a part of the force to be deployed in the region. Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said that Tel Aviv is not comfortable with the idea of Pakistan’s participation in such a force and would prefer working with the states that they trust.

Israel rejects Pakistan in Gaza ISF

Talking to NDTV, he said Thursday that Israel is not comfortable with Pakistan’s participation in a stabilisation and reconstruction force for the Gaza Strip. The ISF is an integral part of Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza Peace Plan. He said, "There is an effort right now to try to create a situation in which we can move forward, but for that, Hamas must be dismantled. There is no way around it." He added, "Either Hamas dismantles, or it will be impossible to implement the second phase of any plan."

Contrary to this, Pakistan has said that it would send troops on the condition that they are not deployed to disarm the Palestinian extremist group. Describing the participation of the Pakistan Army in the ISF as "highly sensitive", Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said, "I have made it very clear that Pakistan will happily be a part of it if the mandate does not involve peace enforcement or the disarmament of Hamas. This is the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority or whichever government is in place. Our role will be limited to supporting them in maintaining peace."

Gaza Peace Plan ISF Donald Trump

In what may be said as rubbing insult into the wound, Azar said that countries normally cooperate only with those they trust and with whom they have proper diplomatic relations. Making it clear that Israel does not see Pakistan as a credible or acceptable partner in any Gaza stabilisation mechanism, he said, "This is not the situation right now." Worse, the Israeli ambassador confirmed the media reports that Hamas commander Naji Zaheer had held meetings with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives, including those in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Reports suggest Zaheer has been visiting Pakistan regularly for the last three years. Reuben Azar said, "From open sources alone, you can see that there are dozens of exchanges of Hamas leaders in this area. What is published is only part of the picture. There are also unpublished activities, and that should worry us."