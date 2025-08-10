Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement on Gaza war plan: 'No choice but to...'

Speaking to foreign media in Israeli capital Jerusalem, Netanyahu rejected allegations that Israel seeks permanent control of the territory. "Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza," he told reporters, while blaming Hamas for the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended his plans to take over Gaza as a way to end the war. He said there was no choice but to "finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas" even though criticism of Israel's plan grows both within the country and outside. Speaking to foreign media in Israeli capital Jerusalem, Netanyahu rejected allegations that Israel seeks permanent control of the territory. "Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza," he told reporters.

What are Netanyahu's Gaza plans?

Netanyahu said Israel's upcoming military offensive would target Hamas' remaining two strongholds in Gaza. He claimed his government's objectives were to demilitarise Gaza, ensure "overriding security control" by Israel, and transfer governance to a non-Israeli civilian administration. Netanyahu also said there was a "fairly short timetable" for the next steps in Gaza, dismissing what he described as a "global campaign of lies" about Israel's actions. He has also notably ordered the military to allow more foreign journalists into Gaza, blaming the Hamas for the humanitarian crisis in the region.

What is happening in Gaza strip?

Even as the Israeli PM spoke to the media, hospitals in Gaza reported that more than two dozen Palestinians were killed while trying to obtain food and other aid material. Meanwhile, the Gazan health ministry said two more children died of causes related to malnutrition on Saturday, taking the number of such deaths among the region's children to 100. Gaza's overall war death toll has now crossed 61,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

When and why did Gaza war begin?

The war in Gaza, which is nearing the completion of two years, began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise and massive attack into southern Israel. That attack killed hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers, while many others were taken hostage by Hamas militants. Israel responded by declaring war on Hamas and launching an elaborate military offensive into the Gaza strip. The conflict has grabbed global attention over famine-like conditions in Gaza and the huge death toll, which continues to rise.