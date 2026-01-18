Israel PM Netanyahu objects to US picks for Donald Trump led Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, says ‘runs contrary to policy’: Who are the members?
WORLD
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government has objected to US President Donald Trump's selection of candidates for Gaza 'Board of Peace', stating that the appointments were not made in coordination with Israel and "run contrary to its policy."
PM Netanyahu has directed Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar to express Israel's concerns to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy. The Prime Minister has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to contact the US Secretary of State on this matter," The Israel PM office said in a post on X.
The White House had earlier named both an "Executive Board" and a separate "Gaza Executive Board" as part of its Gaza ceasefire and governance plan. Israel has specifically objected to the Gaza Executive Boards. It features:
On Friday, White House unveiled the list of people appointed to the "Board of Peace" to oversee phase two of his 20-Point Peace Plan to end the Gaza conflict. The executive committee include:
"Executive Board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation," The White House said.
The announcement comes just days after Witkoff announced the launch of the second phase of the US-brokered plan to end Israel's war on Gaza.
(ANI Inputs)