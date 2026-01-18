FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Israel PM Netanyahu objects to US picks for Donald Trump led Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, says ‘runs contrary to policy’: Who are the members?

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government has objected to US President Donald Trump's selection of candidates for Gaza 'Board of Peace', stating that the appointments were not made in coordination with Israel and "run contrary to its policy."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 07:44 AM IST

Israel PM Netanyahu objects to US picks for Donald Trump led Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, says ‘runs contrary to policy’: Who are the members?
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government has objected to US President Donald Trump's selection of candidates for Gaza 'Board of Peace', stating that the appointments were not made in coordination with Israel and "run contrary to its policy."

What are Israel’s concerns?

PM Netanyahu has directed Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar to express Israel's concerns to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy. The Prime Minister has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to contact the US Secretary of State on this matter," The Israel PM office said in a post on X.

Who are Gaza Executive Board members?

The White House had earlier named both an "Executive Board" and a separate "Gaza Executive Board" as part of its Gaza ceasefire and governance plan. Israel has specifically objected to the Gaza Executive Boards. It features:

  • British Prime Minister Tony Blair,
    Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff
  • Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, 
  • Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan,
  • Qatari diplomat Ali Al Thawadi and others.

On Friday, White House unveiled the list of people appointed to the "Board of Peace" to oversee phase two of his 20-Point Peace Plan to end the Gaza conflict. The executive committee include:

  • US State Secretary Marco Rubio,
  • Ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff,
  • World Bank Group president Ajay Banga
  • Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner
  • Apollo Global Management,  Marc Rowan
  • US Deputy National Security Adviser Robert Gabriel

"Executive Board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation," The White House said.

The announcement comes just days after Witkoff announced the launch of the second phase of the US-brokered plan to end Israel's war on Gaza.
 

(ANI Inputs)

