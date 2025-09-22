Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Long before the Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit controversy, when Deepika Padukone made headlines by demanding shorter working hours

Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their door…’

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable glimpse from her 45th birthday, celebrates the day with her boys: 'Busy with my...'

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav takes jibe at Pakistan after India's dominant 6-wicket win, says, 'This is not rivalry...'

GST 2.0 tax cuts kick in: Here's what's getting cheaper and costlier from today

Delhi to Jodhpur in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities, check distance, stoppages, ticket price

Happy Navratri 2025 Day 1: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings to share with friends and family on Shardiya Navratri

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG warning to UK, Canada, Australia on Palestine: 'I have a clear message to...'

Donald Trump, Elon Musk make first public meet at Charlie Kirk memorial since fallout; Tesla CEO says 'For...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Long before the Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit controversy, when Deepika Padukone made headlines by demanding shorter working hours

When Deepika Padukone made headlines by demanding shorter working hours

Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their door…’

Anu Malik calls Mahesh Bhatt a ‘monk’, reveals why: ‘Whoever knocks on their doo

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG warning to UK, Canada, Australia on Palestine: 'I have a clear message to...'

Australia, Canada and the UK, in a coordinated effort, recognised the Palestinian State on Sunday, calling for a two-state solution. However, the triad said that Hamas must cease its existence immediately. "Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 07:07 AM IST

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG warning to UK, Canada, Australia on Palestine: 'I have a clear message to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposed the UK, Canada, and Australia's decision to recognise Palestine. In a strong-worded statement, he issued a warning stating that "there will be no Palestinian state" west of the Jordan River. Calling it a "huge reward to terrorism" and referencing the October 7 Hamas attack, he emphasised that despite international pressure, he has prevented the creation of a Palestinian state and plans to continue expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank. "There will be no Palestinian state. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu condemns UK, Canada, Australia's move to recognise Palestine

Netanyahu alleged that by recognising Palestine, they are "rewarding terror with an enormous prize," expressing his determination not to let this happen."I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognising a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize. And I have another message for you: It's not going to happen. There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River. For years I have prevented the creation of that terror state, against tremendous pressure, both domestic and from abroad," he said. "We have done this with determination and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path," he added.

Palestine recognised as a sovereign State

Australia, Canada and the UK, in a coordinated effort, recognised the Palestinian State on Sunday, calling for a two-state solution. However, the triad said that Hamas must cease its existence immediately. "Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own," Australian Prime Minister's Office stated in a statement.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the action by the countries, stating that it would jeopardise the security in the region and is contrary to what it sought to achieve."Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries. This declaration does not promote peace, but, on the contrary, further destabilises the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet woman, who lost her corporate job during COVID-19, took THIS major decision, now earns Rs 60 lakhs, she is...
Meet woman, who lost her corporate job during COVID-19, took THIS major decision
IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: India hold nerve to beat Oman by 21 runs, seal top spot in Group A
IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: India hold nerve to beat Oman by 21 runs, seal top sp
‘Need to chart own path’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advises to not ‘proceed blindly’ after US tightens tariffs, immigration rules
‘Need to chart own path’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advises to not ‘proceed blindl
Donald Trump's H-1B visa order: Infosys, Wipro take a hit; here's how Indian stock markets will be impacted
Trump's H-1B visa order: How will it will impact Indian stock markets?
GST rate cuts effective from September 22: Prices of over 375 items to get slashed, check full list here of goods and services getting cheaper
GST rate cuts effective from September 22: Prices of over 375 items to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE