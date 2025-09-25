Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Benjamin Netanyahu avoids European airspace, takes unusual route to reach UN Summit; here's why

This comes after many European nations used the UNGA platform to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state, which Israel opposed.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu avoids European airspace, takes unusual route to reach UN Summit; here's why
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly took an unusual flight path to the UN General Assembly. He left Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening to speak at the UN General Assembly and to meet with US President Donald Trump. However, his aircraft did not enter European airspace; instead, it flew the length of the Mediterranean Sea and over the Strait of Gibraltar, according to flight tracking websites. His UN visit comes amid global criticism and increasing legal pressure.

Why Netanyahu avoided European airspace

The decision was possibly linked to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against him. Netanyahu's plane veered south, possibly to avoid nations that could enforce an ICC arrest warrant. Netanyahu faces war crimes charges from the ICC over Israel’s actions in Gaza. If Netanyahu were to overfly European countries that are members of the ICC, he could be forced to land and arrested.

According to FlightRadar24, his flight briefly overflew Greece and Italy, but it entirely avoided the airspace of France and Spain, which formally recognise Palestine. Usually, Israeli flights to the US take a faster, more direct course across central Europe, including French airspace. This comes after many European nations used the UNGA platform to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state, which Netanyahu and his government have opposed.

Slovenia bans Netanyahu

Slovenia on Thursday said it was banning Netanyahu from entering the European Union country to underscore its defence of international law.

Netanyahu orders attack in Yemen

Netanyahu ordered the attack in Yemen while en route to Washington. The attack focused on Houthi command centers and war materiel depots in Sanaa.

