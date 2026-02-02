FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Israel partially reopens Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt on trial basis for first time since May

Israel partially reopened the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on a pilot basis, allowing limited movement of Gaza residents for the first time since May.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 10:10 AM IST

Israel partially reopens Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt on trial basis for first time since May
Israel on Sunday announced the partial reopening of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, marking the first such move since Israeli forces seized control of the crossing in May last year. The opening is part of a pilot initiative, allowing restricted movement of Gaza residents, according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military agency overseeing aid in Gaza, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), said preparations are underway for broader operations, with residents expected to start passing through the crossing from Monday. 'In accordance with the ceasefire agreement and a directive of the political echelon, the Rafah Crossing was opened today for the limited passage of residents only,' COGAT stated.

Authorities also confirmed that a new screening facility has been completed to process Palestinians entering and exiting Gaza via Rafah. The crossing has remained mostly closed amid Israel’s prolonged military campaign in the territory.

Humanitarian and Return Efforts

Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that thousands of displaced Palestinians are awaiting an opportunity to return. Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the media office, told Al Jazeera that around 80,000 people who fled Gaza during the conflict are seeking to re-enter the territory.

Meanwhile, Israel announced the termination of operations for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza, citing the organisation’s failure to provide details of its Palestinian staff. The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism stated that the requirement applies to all humanitarian groups operating in the region. In December, Israel had announced that 37 aid organisations, including MSF, would be barred from Gaza from March 1 due to similar compliance issues.

Ongoing Military Strikes

Despite the partial reopening of Rafah, Israeli military operations continued across Gaza. On Sunday, a drone strike in northwest Rafah reportedly killed 63-year-old Khaled Hammad Ahmed Dahleez, according to medical sources at the Nasser Medical Complex. Another attack in central Gaza’s Wadi Gaza area resulted in one more Palestinian death.

These strikes followed air raids on Saturday that reportedly killed at least 31 people in northern and southern Gaza. Palestinian authorities have stated that since the US-backed ceasefire took effect on October 10, at least 511 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,400 injured.

A Fragile Ceasefire Amid Uncertainty

The partial reopening of the Rafah crossing provides some relief for displaced residents, but ongoing airstrikes underscore the fragile nature of the ceasefire. As humanitarian access and military actions continue to intersect, the situation in Gaza remains volatile, with thousands still awaiting safe passage and aid.

Advertisement