Israel-Palestine: Women paraded naked, teens shot at point-blank range; horrors of war as death toll crosses 1500

The recent conflict erupting between Israel and Palestine has left the world shell-shocked, mostly because of the horrific instances and videos being circulated on social media. While the death toll from the clashes has now crosses 1100, the horrors of war from Israel seem to tell a more brutal story.

The most horrific and widely circulated video from the attack of Palestinian group Hamas on Israel showed the lifeless body of a woman thrown on the back of a pickup truck, completely stripped of her clothes with her limbs twisted and broken.

The woman was reportedly paraded naked by Palestinian terrorists and was kidnapped by the militants while she was attending a music festival in Israel. The woman has been identified by Shani Louk, who was a German-Israeli citizen and a tattoo artist.

Shani’s family identified her body in the video through the tattoos on her back, and released a video appealing to the Hamas to at least return the body of their daughter. This was not the only heartbreaking story erupting from the Israel-Palestine war.

The music festival being held in Israel also turned into a graveyard after the celebrations and festivities were interrupted by rockets launched by the Hamas and militants firing in the midst of the heavy crowd, leaving the attendees panicked and helpless.

The ground where the music festival was conducted near the Gaza Strip was left barred with over 260 death bodies strewn across the venue. In the videos emerging from the fest, the audience was seen dancing carefree just as motorized paragliders entered Israel, with rockets being launched simultaneously.

The survivors from the music festival revealed that the militants soon infiltrated the crowd, shooting people at a point blank range, most of whom were teens, while the bystanders could do nothing but watch in horror.

It was reported that hundreds were kidnapped and taken hostage from the music festival, while a lot of the dead bodies from the festival have still not been recovered. The UN recently revealed that the death toll from the recent disturbances has crossed 1500, raising a worldwide alarm about the situation.

