Israel-Palestine War: Who is Mohammed Deif, reclusive Hamas military wing leader and mastermind behind Israel attack?

Hamas launched a wave of attacks, including a massive barrage of 5000 rockets from the Gaza Strip on Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds of people, in the biggest escalation in the conflict in decades. Israel has already responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, killing over 800 people.

The secretive mastermind behind the assault is Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif. Deif called the attack on Israel Al Aqsa Flood, signalling the attack was payback for Israeli raids at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque.

In an audio tape broadcast, Deif said, "Today the rage of Al Aqsa, the rage of our people and nation is exploding. Our mujahedeen (fighters), today is your day to make this criminal understand that his time has ended."

Who is Mohammed Deif?

Born as Mohammad Masri in 1965 in the Khan Yunis Refugee Camp set up after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, the militant leader became known as Mohammed Deif after joining Hamas during the first Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, which began in 1987.

He was arrested by Israel in 1989 and spent about 16 months in detention, a Hamas source said.

Deif earned a degree in science from the Islamic University in Gaza, where he studied physics, chemistry and biology. He displayed an affinity for the arts, heading the university's entertainment committee and performing on stage in comedies.

Gaza, at that point, had been under Egyptian control (from 1948 to 1967). Between 1967 to 2005, it was under Israeli rule and then it came under the Palestinian Authority from 2005 to 2007. In 2007, a Hamas coup led it to establish its control.

There are only three images of Deif: one in his 20s, another of him masked, and an image of his shadow, which was used when the audio tape was broadcast.

Hamas was founded in the late 1980s, after the beginning of the first Palestinian uprising against Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli capture of the two areas happened in the course of the 1967 Israeli-Arab War.

The FT report said, "Deif is said to have studied under Yahya Ayyash, a bombmaker with the nickname 'Engineer' who was assassinated by Israel in 1996 with a mobile phone packed with explosives." Deif further became involved in the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, which he has been heading since 2002.

The whereabouts of Deif is unknown, though he is most likely in Gaza in the maze of tunnels under the enclave. An Israeli security source said Deif was directly involved in the planning and operational aspects of the attack. He has been on Israel's most-wanted list for years.

The US State Department has designated him as a terrorist. Israel confirmed in 2014 that it tried to assassinate Deif with a targeted strike on a house, in which his wife, three-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son were believed to have been killed.

His survival while running Hamas's armed wing has earned him the status of a Palestinian folk hero. In videos, he is masked, or just a shadow of him is seen. He doesn't use modern digital technology such as smart phones, a source close to Hamas said.

(With agency inputs)