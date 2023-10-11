Israel-Palestine War: Who is Mohammed Deif, reclusive Hamas military wing leader and mastermind behind Israel attack?

Headlines

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

Mini Shadow Edition launched in India, limited to 24 units, priced at Rs 49 lakhs

Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chatbuster', say netizens

Adventure Activities in Thailand: Thrills and excitement in your package

India’s most expensive wedding costs more than wedding of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Vanisha Mittal, bride's lehenga...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NIA conducts raids in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, other states in crackdown on banned outfit PFI

Mini Shadow Edition launched in India, limited to 24 units, priced at Rs 49 lakhs

Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chatbuster', say netizens

Superfoods to help recover from Dengue fever

Upcoming Indian films that can earn Rs 1000 crore

Inside pics of Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's sea-facing house

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit, Richa, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj- starrer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

HomeWorld

World

Israel-Palestine War: Who is Mohammed Deif, reclusive Hamas military wing leader and mastermind behind Israel attack?

Mohammed Deif called the attack on Israel Al Aqsa Flood, signalling the attack was payback for Israeli raids at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hamas launched a wave of attacks, including a massive barrage of 5000 rockets from the Gaza Strip on Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds of people, in the biggest escalation in the conflict in decades. Israel has already responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, killing over 800 people.

The secretive mastermind behind the assault is Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif. Deif called the attack on Israel Al Aqsa Flood, signalling the attack was payback for Israeli raids at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque.

In an audio tape broadcast, Deif said, "Today the rage of Al Aqsa, the rage of our people and nation is exploding. Our mujahedeen (fighters), today is your day to make this criminal understand that his time has ended."

Who is Mohammed Deif?

Born as Mohammad Masri in 1965 in the Khan Yunis Refugee Camp set up after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, the militant leader became known as Mohammed Deif after joining Hamas during the first Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, which began in 1987.

He was arrested by Israel in 1989 and spent about 16 months in detention, a Hamas source said.

Deif earned a degree in science from the Islamic University in Gaza, where he studied physics, chemistry and biology. He displayed an affinity for the arts, heading the university's entertainment committee and performing on stage in comedies.

Gaza, at that point, had been under Egyptian control (from 1948 to 1967). Between 1967 to 2005, it was under Israeli rule and then it came under the Palestinian Authority from 2005 to 2007. In 2007, a Hamas coup led it to establish its control.

There are only three images of Deif: one in his 20s, another of him masked, and an image of his shadow, which was used when the audio tape was broadcast.

Hamas was founded in the late 1980s, after the beginning of the first Palestinian uprising against Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli capture of the two areas happened in the course of the 1967 Israeli-Arab War.

The FT report said, "Deif is said to have studied under Yahya Ayyash, a bombmaker with the nickname 'Engineer' who was assassinated by Israel in 1996 with a mobile phone packed with explosives." Deif further became involved in the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, which he has been heading since 2002.

The whereabouts of Deif is unknown, though he is most likely in Gaza in the maze of tunnels under the enclave. An Israeli security source said Deif was directly involved in the planning and operational aspects of the attack. He has been on Israel's most-wanted list for years.

The US State Department has designated him as a terrorist. Israel confirmed in 2014 that it tried to assassinate Deif with a targeted strike on a house, in which his wife, three-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son were believed to have been killed.

His survival while running Hamas's armed wing has earned him the status of a Palestinian folk hero. In videos, he is masked, or just a shadow of him is seen. He doesn't use modern digital technology such as smart phones, a source close to Hamas said.

(With agency inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most followed Indian businessman: Ratan Tata overtakes Anand Mahindra with 126 lakh followers

Caste Census: A ray of light instead of shooting in the dark

India's unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% during Jul 2022-Jun 2023: Govt

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

Ravindra Jadeja: India's 3D player

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE