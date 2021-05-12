Israel-Palestine conflict: Kerala woman killed as Gaza launches rocket attacks on Israel

Headlines

Tahir Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma open up on biggest challenge during Sultan Of Delhi’s filming: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

Vivek Agnihotri defends low box office opening of The Vaccine War, compares sales of Bhagavad Gita and Playboy

PM Modi attacks Gehlot government in Rajasthan, says BJP will take action against corruption

Bihar caste census data released; OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63% of population

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya's debut Sky Force: 'Can't wait...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar announces next film on India's 'first and deadliest' airstrike; details here

Tahir Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma open up on biggest challenge during Sultan Of Delhi’s filming: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 4: Pulkit, Varun, Richa, Manjot-starrer continues to grow, earns Rs 15.18 crore

From 2011 to 2023: Cricketers who got selected for their fourth consecutive ODI World Cup

Indian actresses who are part of 1000 crore club

5 Proven Ways to Reduce Belly Fat and Slim Down

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar announces next film on India's 'first and deadliest' airstrike; details here

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

Tahir Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma open up on biggest challenge during Sultan Of Delhi’s filming: ‘We had to…’ | Exclusive

Vivek Agnihotri defends low box office opening of The Vaccine War, compares sales of Bhagavad Gita and Playboy

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya's debut Sky Force: 'Can't wait...'

HomeWorld

World

Israel-Palestine conflict: Kerala woman killed as Gaza launches rocket attacks on Israel

The deaths marked the first fatalities in Israel in the round of fighting with Gaza terrorist groups that began Monday evening.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2021, 10:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two women, including an Indian were killed and dozens were injured after the Hamas Islamist movement in Gaza fired massive barrages of rockets at southern Israel on Tuesday, which prompted retaliatory airstrikes from Israeli forces.

Among the deceased was a 32-year-old Indian caregiver, Soumya Santosh. Soumya was killed while her elderly charge, 80, was hospitalised in serious condition after one of the rockets struck her home, The Times of Israel reported citing local media. Santosh is survived by her husband and nine-year-old daughter.

The deaths marked the first fatalities in Israel in the round of fighting with Gaza terrorist groups that began Monday evening, which has seen hundreds of rockets fired at Israeli territory and retaliatory airstrikes from Jerusalem. 

On Tuesday, Hamas said that it fired 137 rockets in around five minutes in an apparent attempt to overwhelm the Iron Dome missile defense system. Less than an hour later, the two women were killed in an apparently separate attack. 

According to The Times of Israel, a technical issue with an Iron Dome battery during the massive rocket barrage toward the coastal city prevented some rockets from being intercepted and may have been responsible for the casualties. 

The Israel Defence Forces instructed residents to remain in reinforced areas following a number of buildings in the city suffering direct hits throughout the day. 

Over 630 rockets were fired at Israel from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon, 200 of which were intercepted by Iron Dome missile defence batteries while 150 others fell short of their targets and landed inside the Strip, according to the army. 

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) urged Israel to exercise maximum restraint and calibrate use of force in Gaza.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "is deeply saddened to learn of increasingly large numbers of casualties, including children, from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, and of Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza," according to a statement. 

Earlier on Monday, at least 20 people were killed in Palestine after Israeli forces launched retaliatory airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. 

This came after Palestinian terror groups reportedly launched a massive barrage of rockets towards Israel. This incident marked a major escalation of violence from the enclave signaling the possible start of a wider conflict, reported The Times of Israel. 

The country has been embroiled in conflict over the impending eviction of dozens of Palestinians from East Jerusalem`s neighbourhood. 

Over 70 Palestinians in total are set to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah in the coming weeks to be replaced by right-wing Jewish Israelis. The Palestinians live in houses built on land that courts have ruled were owned by Jewish religious associations before the establishment of Israel in 1948, reported The Times of Israel.

Over 300 Palestinians have been injured in the riots, several of them seriously hurt by rubber-tipped bullets in the head, eye and jaw.

On Sunday, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan spoke to Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat to express the United States` serious concerns about the situation in Jerusalem, evictions of Palestinians, including violent confrontations at the Haram al-Sharif /Temple Mount during the last days of Ramazan. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sanjay Mishra says nepotism doesn't exist in film industry: 'Every father wants to secure the future of his child'

Viral video: Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to not take her photos amid pregnancy rumours, watch

Asian Games 2023: Sarabjot Singh, Divya Subbaraju clinch silver in mixed 10m air rifle pistol event

Watch: Fight breaks out during Celebrity Cricket League match in Bangladesh, 6 hospitalised

Meet IAS Puspalata Yadav, mother of 2 year old, cracked UPSC exam after failing twice, got AIR…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE