Israel-Palestine conflict: Gaza border reopens after deadly bombings that claimed 44 lives

After some of the bloodiest attacks and airstrikes that the city has seen in over a year, Israel reopened border crossings into Gaza on Monday following an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with the militant Islamic Jihad group in Palestine.

This comes after Israel carried out a series of deadly air strikes over the Gaza Strip, which targeted the commander of the Islamist Jihad group residing in the area. According to reports, the major bombings by Israel were going on for over 50 hours.

The opening of the border crossings allowed fuel trucks to supply Gaza’s only power plant and increase the availability of electricity, which was down to around eight hours a day, as per Reuters reports.

At least 44 people, 15 of them children, were killed in 56 hours of violence that began when Israeli airstrikes hit a senior Islamic Jihad commander. Israel said its action was a pre-emptive strike against an attack the Iranian-backed group had planned.

Several houses were left destroyed in the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds of people injured and displaced after the air raids carried out by Israel. Palestinian militants fired more than 1,000 rockets at Israel, sending residents of southern areas and major cities including Tel Aviv fleeing to shelters.

As per Reuters reports, U.N. Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland told the United Nations Security Council,” The ceasefire is fragile. Any resumption of hostilities will only have devastating consequences for Palestinians and Israelis and make any political progress on key issues elusive.”

Both sides declared that they were triumphant after the bloodiest bombings of over a year ended.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a victorious statement, “All our goals were achieved. The entire senior military command of Islamic Jihad in Gaza was successfully eliminated in three days.” Meanwhile, Islamist Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala declared: "This is a victory."

As well as the two commanders, Israeli officials said around 20 fighters were killed by the strikes and large quantities of anti-tank weapons and rocket production and storage facilities were destroyed.

