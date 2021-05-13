Israel-Palestine conflict: Death toll jumps to 83 including 17 children, senior Hamas leaders killed in airstrike

Gaza conflict

The escalation between Israel and Palestinian conflict, which began on Monday has led to the death toll in Gaza Strip to 83, including 17 children and seven women. Nearly 500 other people have been wounded as the attacks continue.

Israel on Wednesday conducted military strikes in the Gaza Strip, killing as many as 10 senior Hamas military leaders and toppling a pair of high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities in a series of airstrikes, AP reported.

The militants in Gaza claimed they fired 130 rockets into Israel in response to the Israeli air raid that destroyed the al-Sharouk tower in Gaza City. The tower, which is the third tall building to be destroyed by airstrikes this week, housed al-Aqsa TV, the station run by Hamas.

Israel said it had killed senior Hamas officials in Gaza and was also targeting missile launching sites. Hamas confirmed a senior commander and other leaders had died.

Reports of violent confrontations between Jewish Israelis and Palestinian citizens of Israel in several cities of Israel have also surfaced. In two incidents, a Jewish man in Acre was attacked by Arab men, and a Jewish mob pulled a Palestinian out of his car and beat him up in Bat Yam.

The fighting erupted on Monday after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem which culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by Muslims and Jews.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with Palestine on Wednesday, as tensions escalated between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, leading to the death of scores.

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reaffirm America's support for Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks from Gaza.