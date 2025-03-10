Cohen's office circulated a letter sent to the IEC directing it to stop selling electricity to power stations in Gaza

Israel's Energy Minister Eli Cohen on Sunday directed the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) to immediately cut off the electricity supply to the Gaza Strip, in an apparent attempt to put pressure on the enclave, where around 24 hostages are still presumed to be alive, while the bodies of 35 more, are still held, The Times of Israel reported.

In a short video statement, Cohen said, "We will employ all the tools available to us so that all the hostages will return, and we will ensure that Hamas won't be in Gaza on the 'day after'."

Speaking to The Times of Israel, an Israeli official said that Cohen's decision is less dramatic than he made it appear. The official said that the supply of electricity from Israel to Gaza was cut off after October 7. However, in November, Israel said it was renewing supply to a desalination plant near Deir el-Balah in central Gaza. The official said Israel cut the power to that plant.

The plant serves over 600,000 people in Gaza through tankers or the networks of Deir el-Balah and Khan Younis governorates in central and southern Gaza, respectively. It is one of three such seawater processing facilities in the Gaza Strip, which before the start of the war between Israel and Hamas met around 15 percent of the 2 million-plus people's need for water.

Cohen's decision comes after Israel said on March 2 that it was halting the entry of goods into Gaza over Hamas' decision not to accept a proposal to extend the initial stage of the ceasefire and hostage release deal, and threatened "additional consequences" and a return to war.

Western governments and Arab nations criticised Israel for halting the entry of aid into Gaza. However, the US supported Israel's decision. Israel has said there is enough aid already present in Gaza to meet the needs of its residents and that Hamas uses the supply of goods to boost its control of the enclave and fund its attacks on Israel.

Last week, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he was prepared to increase the pressure and would not rule out cutting off all electricity supply to Gaza if Hamas did not change its stance on demands in talks to secure the release of the hostages and end the war, according to The Times of Israel report.

The first phase of the hostage-ceasefire deal that came into effect on January 19 witnessed an influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza after over a year of fighting triggered by Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, when thousands of terrorists killed some 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

Negotiations on terms of the second phase of the deal were scheduled to start on February 3. However, Israel has refused to participate in them as Israel under phase two needs to withdraw fully from Gaza and agree to a permanent end to the war in exchange for the remaining living hostages, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, direct talks between the US and Hamas have continued on alternative frameworks that would see a temporary extension of the ceasefire in exchange for a limited hostage release. On Sunday, Netanyahu announced that Israel will send a delegation to Doha on Monday for the talks.

Last week, US President Donald Trump issued a final warning for Hamas, demanding the release of all hostages and return of the dead bodies of the people who have been "murdered" by them or "it is over" for them. Trump stated that the US is sending Israel with everything it requires to finish the job and not a single Hamas member will be safe if they don't release the hostages.

In a post on X, Trump stated, "'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do as I say."

He further added, "I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

