Trouble mounts for Pakistan: Israel voices strong opposition to Pakistan Army joining International Force in Gaza Strip

WORLD
Israeli media and political analysts have reacted strongly against Pakistan’s offer to contribute troops to the proposed International Stabilisation Force in Gaza, calling it a “red line” and a potential threat to Israel’s security.
Reacting sharply to Pakistan's decision to join the proposed International Stabilisation Force in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media has demanded to block the Muslim nation like Turkey. Calling it "dangerous" and a "red line" that shouldn’t be breached, the political analysts in the Jewish state have said that it is an attempt to introduce a powerful Islamic force into Gaza. In an article published in the Hebrew-language Channel 14, Yaakov Bardugo said that Donald Trump’s ISF plan was a strategy to "get others to pull the coals out of the fire while the US reaped the benefits".
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Saturday that Islamabad is ready to contribute its troops to the proposed international force to restore peace in the Gaza Strip. He said, "I have made it very clear that Pakistan will happily be a part of it if the mandate does not involve peace enforcement or the disarming of Hamas." Not being satisfied with this explanation, the Israeli political analyst wrote, "This is a proposal that seems like an act of madness: to deploy some 3,500 soldiers of an Islamic power, which possesses nuclear weapons and serves as an intermediary between the US and Iran, into the heart of Gaza."
(Donald Trump announces Gaza Peace Plan.)
Recalling how Tel Aviv imposed a veto on the deployment of Turkish soldiers, he claimed that some elements in the Qatari government, as well as the US administration, are examining the Pakistani alternative. Opposing the Pakistan Army troops in the Gaza Strip, he wrote, "Pakistan maintains extensive trade and commerce relations with Iran, and there is no fundamental difference between it and Turkey in terms of the risk to Israel's security."
Expressing the apprehension that the Pakistan Army troops may end up fighting the Israel Defence Force, Bardugo wrote, "The most worrying detail in the emerging initiative is the declaration that military force that will enter Gaza will not work to disarm Hamas and will not lead to the demilitarisation of the Strip. In fact, these soldiers may find themselves facing IDF forces instead of terrorism."