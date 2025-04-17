By the late 1980s, Pakistan had developed the knowledge and infrastructure needed to produce nuclear weapons. This worried several countries, including India and Israel.

Israel once considered attacking Pakistan’s nuclear facilities to stop it from becoming a nuclear power. The Jewish state, known for taking preemptive action to secure its future, viewed Pakistan’s growing nuclear program as a major threat. Pakistan officially became a nuclear-armed country in 1998, when it carried out nuclear tests in the Chagai Hills of Balochistan. However, its nuclear journey began in 1974, after India’s first nuclear test. Then-Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto launched Project-706 to build Pakistan’s own nuclear weapons.

In 1981, Israel bombed Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor, raising alarms in Pakistan. Fearing a similar attack, Pakistani officials suspected that Israel could join hands with India to strike its nuclear facilities, according to reports.

Their concerns were not baseless. Reports suggest that Israeli fighter jets were spotted in Pakistani airspace just before the 1998 nuclear tests. Pakistan raised this issue at the United Nations. Then Pakistani ambassador Ahmed Kamal met Israeli UN representative Isidor Dore Gold in June 1998. Around the same time, Pakistani diplomat Riaz Khokhar met Israel’s ambassador to the US, Eliahu Ben-Elissar.

During both meetings, Israel reportedly assured Pakistan that it had no intention of attacking its nuclear assets.

But the threat had been real. As early as 1979, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin told UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher about Israel’s concerns regarding Pakistan’s nuclear ambitions.

According to reports, Israel wanted to strike, but the United States, which was then a close ally of Pakistan, refused to support the plan. President Ronald Reagan warned Israel against taking any such action.

Though a direct conflict was avoided, the incident remains a reminder of the high-stakes global tensions surrounding nuclear weapons.