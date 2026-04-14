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Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposition expresses concerns

Israel-Lebanon talks begin after decades in Washington, host Marco Rubio calls it 'historic opportunity'

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Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposition expresses concerns

Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposi

PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for families of those killed in Chhattisgarh power plant blast

PM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Chhattisgarh blast

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Israel-Lebanon talks begin after decades in Washington, host Marco Rubio calls it 'historic opportunity'

Lebanon and Israel have commenced their first direct talks in decades in Washington hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Leaders of many countries have urged both the parties to take this opportunity to end hostility.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 11:23 PM IST

Israel-Lebanon talks begin after decades in Washington, host Marco Rubio calls it 'historic opportunity'
Israel-Lebanon talks begin after decades in Washington, host Marco Rubio calls it 'historic opportunity'
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Lebanon and Israel have commenced their first direct talks in decades amid escalating violence involving Israel and Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon. The meeting, held in Washington, featured U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio alongside the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors.

Talks between Israel and Lebanon began at the US State Department on Tuesday, with the negotiations being mediated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Lebanon was drawn into the wider Iran conflict on March 2 after Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel.

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Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposition expresses concerns
Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposi
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Israel-Lebanon talks begin after decades in Washington, host Marco Rubio calls i
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