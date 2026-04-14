Israel-Lebanon talks begin after decades in Washington, host Marco Rubio calls it 'historic opportunity'

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Lebanon and Israel have commenced their first direct talks in decades in Washington hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Leaders of many countries have urged both the parties to take this opportunity to end hostility.
Lebanon and Israel have commenced their first direct talks in decades amid escalating violence involving Israel and Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon. The meeting, held in Washington, featured U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio alongside the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors.
Talks between Israel and Lebanon began at the US State Department on Tuesday, with the negotiations being mediated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Lebanon was drawn into the wider Iran conflict on March 2 after Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel.