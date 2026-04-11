Israel, Lebanon hold first direct talks, set for formal meeting in Washington on April 14

Lebanon and Israel have initiated their first direct contact through a telephonic conversation between their ambassadors in Washington, facilitated by the United States. This comes at a time when Israel launched attacks on Lebanon, while Iran and US delegations agreed for ceasefire talks in Pakistan.

Lebanon and Israel have initiated their first direct contact through a telephonic conversation between their ambassadors in Washington, facilitated by the United States. This comes at a time when Israel launched attacks on Lebanon, while Iran and US delegations agreed for ceasefire talks in Pakistan.

Set to meet in US on April 14

Lebanon and Israel have agreed to hold their first formal, in-person meeting on Tuesday, April 14, at the US State Department in Washington. The United States will act as a mediator in the talks, and it was agreed that the meeting will take place at the US State Department, the Lebanese president's office said.

Lebanese presidency in its statement mentioned that the conversation also included the US ambassador to Lebanon, to bring Lebanon and Israel sides to the negotiating table for discussions on ceasefire conditions and then negotiations.

As BBC reported, Israel's ambassador to Washington also confirmed later that "formal peace negotiations" would begin with Lebanon. He said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorised direct talks following what he said were "repeated requests from the Lebanese government". However, he also mentioned Israel refuses to discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah.