Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif credits US President Donald Trump, calls it 'bold and sagacious diplomatic efforts'

A 10-day ceasefire has come into effect between Israel and Lebanon, which was announced on Thursday midnight by President Trump. He stated that the ceasefire includes Hezbollah, and he also revealed that Israel’s prime minister and Lebanon’s president could meet ⁠in Washington over ⁠the ⁠next week.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, hailing the 'bold and sagacious diplomatic efforts' by US President Donald Trump. He expressed hope that it will lead to lasting peace, while reaffirming its 'unwavering support for the integrity of Lebanon.

Pakistan welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire amid US-Iran tensions

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, facilitated through bold and sagacious diplomatic efforts led by President Donald Trump, and express the hope that it will pave the way for sustainable peace.

"Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon, and will continue to support all efforts aimed at lasting peace in the region," he added.

Pakistan's statement comes as it has been pushing for a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran, who remain locked in disputes over sanctions, nuclear enrichment, and proxy conflicts in the region. Trump on Thursday (local time) said he would consider travelling to Pakistan if a peace agreement between the US-Iran is finalised there, indicating Islamabad's possible role in ongoing negotiations. He also praised Pakistan's role in facilitating talks between the US and Iran, describing its involvement as constructive.He said Pakistani intermediaries in the negotiations over the conflict "have been so great."

Furthermore, President Trump expressed optimism about the progress of negotiations with Iran, suggesting that a deal could be announced soon and may have wider economic implications."I think we have a very successful negotiation going on right now," he said. "If it happens, it'll be announced fairly soon, and that'll give us free oil, free Hormuz Strait, everything will be nice. And I think your oil price will go down to lower than what it was before."

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

A 10-day ceasefire has come into effect between Israel and Lebanon, which was announced on Thursday midnight by President Trump. He stated that the ceasefire includes Hezbollah, and he also revealed that Israel’s prime minister and Lebanon’s president could meet ⁠in Washington over ⁠the ⁠next week or two.

The ceasefire comes amid heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, with exchanges involving Israeli armed forces and Hezbollah, which saw a major escalation following the US-Iran war in the region. Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had reached an agreement to initiate a 10-day ceasefire, following intensified diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities in the region. The US President shared that he held "excellent conversations" with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that both leaders have committed to the temporary truce as a step towards a broader resolution."I just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel. These two leaders have agreed that, to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST," Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.