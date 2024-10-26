The Israeli forces have fully ‘mobilised’ their military capabilities on military targets in Iran as per reports.

Israeli forces on Saturday launched airstrikes on military targets in Iran in retaliation to months of continuous attacks from Tehran. Ahead of its operations, the Israeli had reportedly informed the United States about the attacks in Iran. The Israeli forces have fully ‘mobilised’ their military capabilities on military targets in Iran as per reports.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari released a prerecorded video statement on X (formerly known as Twitter). “In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran. The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil.”

Further, the Israeli military’s airstrikes in Iran are in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault on Oct 1. “Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilised. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel,” added the statement.

The Israeli forces revealed that the “Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, is currently commanding the strike on Iran from the Israeli Air Force underground command center in Camp Rabin (The Kirya) with the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar.” in a separate tweet.



Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Iran had launched two ballistic missile attacks on Israel in the recent past. The initial attack began with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1200 people and 250 others taken hostage. Since then, more than 42,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in Gaza. Israeli military operations in the West Bank have killed hundreds more since.

The fresh attack on Iran comes amid US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Israel to achieve a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have been carrying out raids in Syria and Lebanon in an alleged attempt to eliminate terror targets of Hezbollah.