Israel launches pre-emptive strike in Lebanon to prevent large-scale Hezbollah attack, watch video

In response to the threat, the Israeli military initiated pre-emptive strikes on targets in Lebanon.

Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah and Israel have declared large-scale military operations against one another. Hezbollah, an organisation supported by Iran, claimed in a statement that multiple explosive drones had been fired, hitting important Israeli military locations. According to Hezbollah, "more than 320" Katyusha rockets have been fired towards Israel.

