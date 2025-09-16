Israel launches 12 strikes at Yemen's Red Sea Port of Hodeidah, issued warning

After an evacuation warning, Israel launched multiple strikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port, and claimed that its target was the area held by the Iran-supported group.

After an evacuation warning, Israel launched multiple strikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port on Tuesday and claimed that its target was the area held by the Iran-supported group. This was Israel’s latest round of strikes against the West Asian country. The strikes, which are continuing, have taken dozens of civilian lives in Yemen.

Houthi-linked Al Masirah TV station first confirmed the Israeli strikes, which it said were 12 in number. “12 Israeli enemy air strikes targeted the port of Hodeida,” the Houthi-run ‘ Al-Masirah television reported. However, hours before it attacked the Red Sea coast city, Israel had issued an evacuation warning in the region. “For your safety, we urge everyone in Hodeida port and the vessels anchored there to evacuate the area immediately,” the Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in its statement, said that it had struck “a military infrastructure site belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime at the Hodeida port in Yemen.” It also accused Houthis of misusing the port to “transfer weapons supplied by the Iranian regime, to execute attacks against the State of Israel and its allies”, AFP reported

Yemen’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said the air defences of the Houthi group locked horns with “Israeli enemy aircraft launching an aggression against our country,” the AFP report said.

Since Israel declared war in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis have launched many drone and missile attacks against it in support of the Palestinian cause. In their attack, they have attacked Israel’s vessels in the Red Sea and launched drones on the country. Israel retaliated by targeting their infrastructure, like ports and power stations in the Yemeni areas held by Houthis, and also bombed civilian regions.

In the last two weeks, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone strike against Israel’s Ramon Airport near the Red Sea city of Eilat in which two people were injured.