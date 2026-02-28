FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Israel launches massive attack on Iran, explosions heard in Tehran; Israel Defence Minister declares 'state of emergency'

World

WORLD

Israel launches 'pre-emptive' attack on Iran, explosions heard in Tehran; Israel Defence Minister declares 'state of emergency'

Israel launches massive attack on Iran, explosions heard in Tehran; Israeli forces alert public of missiles

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 12:38 PM IST

Israel launches 'pre-emptive' attack on Iran, explosions heard in Tehran; Israel Defence Minister declares 'state of emergency'
Israel launches attack on Iran on Saturday with explosions heard in Tehran, as Iranian state media reports. No immediate comment from the government about the blast was made, as AP reported. Israel Defence Forces have alerted the public, in a statement, "In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces. This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel."

State of Emergency in Israel

Sirens were reportedly sounded across Israel alerting public of the threat of a possible 'retaliatory' missile attack from Iran. Israel Defense Minister Katz has declared a "special state of emergency" effective across the entire territory of Israel. In a statement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation was aimed at neutralising threats posed by Iran. “The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” he said.

Israel attacks Iran

Three explosions have been heard in downtown Tehran, Iranian media reported. Several missiles have hit the Republic area of the Iranian capital. Israel reportedly targeted the presidential building complex. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has already been moved to a safer location. As per New York Times, the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, according to American and Israeli officials. 

Several missiles hit areas along University Street and in the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from near Pasteur Street in downtown Tehran, an area that houses key government buildings. The extent of the damage and possible casualties was not immediately clear.

