WORLD

Israel launches major attack on Gaza: More than 100 terrorist targets destroyed

The Israeli Air Force struck around 100 targets in the Gaza Strip within the last day, according to an official announcement. These included tunnels, weapon depots, operative cells, and other infrastructure used by terrorist groups. According to Hamas, "at least 34 people were killed" in Israeli strikes in Gaza over the previous 24 hours.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 07:01 AM IST

Israel launches major attack on Gaza: More than 100 terrorist targets destroyed
The Israeli Air Force struck around 100 targets in the Gaza Strip within the last day, according to an official announcement. These included tunnels, weapon depots, operative cells, and other infrastructure used by terrorist groups. According to Hamas, "at least 34 people were killed" in Israeli strikes in Gaza over the previous 24 hours.

IDF strikes down 100 terrorist targets in Gaza

In Gaza City, the 98th Division has continued to expand its operations and has destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including tunnel shafts, booby-trapped buildings, and positions used by terrorists. Several Hamas operatives, including field commanders, were also killed. The IDF says that the 162nd Division, which is operating in Gaza City, killed several more operatives, including through a drone strike, and destroyed Hamas infrastructure.Further north, the IDF says that the 99th Division's forces have carried out strikes on several Hamas sites and killed operatives.

Hamas releases 'farewell picture'

Meanwhile, Hamas has recently released a "farewell picture" of 48 Israeli hostages in Gaza, as Israeli forces intensify their assault on the enclave's largest urban centre, Al Jazeera reported. The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, shared an online compilation on Saturday, displaying images of both living and deceased captives. Each was captioned "Ron Arad," a reference to the Israeli air force officer who went missing in Lebanon in 1986 after being captured by the Amal Movement and later handed over to Hezbollah. Arad's fate remains unresolved, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Alongside the photo, Hamas issued a statement saying: "Because of Netanyahu's refusal, and Zamir's capitulation, a farewell picture as the military operation in Gaza City begins." The remarks targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly rejected negotiations with Hamas, and army chief Eyal Zamir, who has publicly questioned the government's plan to seize Gaza City. Israeli officials estimate that around 20 captives remain alive in Gaza, while US President Donald Trump has suggested the number may be lower. Both leaders have vowed to recover all captives and "destroy" Hamas.

(With inputs from ANI)

