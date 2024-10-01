Israel launches ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, here's what we know so far

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Final phase of voting across 40 seats today, 415 candidates in fray

6 new income tax rules coming into effect from today; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

HomeWorld

World

Israel launches ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, here's what we know so far

The Israeli military stressed that the ground operations in southern Lebanon are proceeding according to a plan developed by the General Staff and Northern Command

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Israel launches ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, here's what we know so far
Image source: Reuters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, focusing on Hezbollah strongholds and infrastructure identified through precise intelligence. According to the IDF, the limited and localised raids concentrated in villages near the border, aim to neutralise threats to Israeli communities in the northern region.

In a post on X, the IDF wrote, "In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localised, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon."

It added, "These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel."

The Israeli military stressed that the ground operations in southern Lebanon are proceeding according to a plan developed by the General Staff and Northern Command.

"The IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months. The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area," the IDF said.

The IDF reaffirmed its commitment to Operation Northern Arrows, adjusting tactics as needed, while simultaneously combating threats in Gaza and other areas. "These operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon. Operation "Northern Arrows" will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas," it said.

The IDF further added, "The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes."

Earlier in a precision strike, the IDF had dismantled a Hezbollah surface-to-air missile launcher storage facility, located approximately 1.5 kilometres from Beirut's international airport.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "A surface-to-air missile launcher storage facility that Hezbollah had positioned approximately 1.5 km from Beirut's international airport was dismantled in a precise IDF strike."

The IDF further asserted that the facility posed a threat to Lebanese and international airspace. "This infrastructure poses a threat to both Lebanese and international airspace. The IDF will continue to degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities in Lebanon," the IDF stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, this woman has established Rs 70000000000 company

Competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, this woman has established Rs 70000000000 company

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

When India almost saw Volkswagen and Porsche in 1950s, thanks to this company with current net worth of 3344900 crore

When India almost saw Volkswagen and Porsche in 1950s, thanks to this company with current net worth of 3344900 crore

THIS is the most expensive man made object and it's not even on earth

THIS is the most expensive man made object and it's not even on earth

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement