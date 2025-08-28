This Indian university bans US drinks, Coca Cola, Pepsi, starts ‘Swadeshi 2.0’ campaign, founder says, ‘India will not...’
War 2 box office collection day 15: Hrithik Roshan film beats Fighter to become his third-highest grossing movie after...
‘Only Rs 1,250’: Indian driver’s honesty stuns US vlogger, internet praises him
Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa, says, 'Houthi terrorist regime...'
Prabhas' The Raja Saab to not release alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, will now clash with another pan-India film on...
Viral video: Auto driver assaults passenger over Rs 30 fare in Andheri, here's what happened next
Watch: Afghanistan called Asia’s 2nd best team ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s reaction goes viral
Mohammed Shami regrets his marriage to Hasin Jahan? Here's what Indian pacer said
Even after a huge fight with Amitabh Bachchan, this director gifted him luxurious car worth Rs 4.5 crore due to..., later got slapped by his own mother
Parag Tyagi misses Shefali Jariwala during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home: 'Pari always wanted that...'
WORLD
The strikes came hours after the Israeli military intercepted a drone launched towards Israel by the Houthis.
Israeli airstrikes have hit the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, amid high tensions in the region, the Houthis’ media office reported. The strikes came hours after the Israeli military intercepted a drone launched towards Israel by the Houthis, the third strike from Yemen on Israel in the past week. Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military struck Sanaa, killing at least 10 people.
"STRUCK: A Houthi terrorist regime military target in Sanaa, Yemen. The Iranian-backed Houthi regime has targeted Israel, undermining regional stability and freedom of navigation," Israel Defense Forces tweeted on Thursday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
STRUCK: A Houthi terrorist regime military target in Sanaa, Yemen.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 28, 2025
The Iranian-backed Houthi regime has targeted Israel, undermining regional stability and freedom of navigation.
Israel has repeatedly targeted Houthi positions in recent months as the group has launched attacks on Israel and Western vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
READ | Who is Lucy Guo, youngest self-made billionaire, who advocates 90-hour workweek for...; her net worth is Rs...
The Houthis are an armed political and religious group which champions Yemen's Shia Muslim minority, the Zaidis. The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.