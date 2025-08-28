Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa, says, 'Houthi terrorist regime...'

The strikes came hours after the Israeli military intercepted a drone launched towards Israel by the Houthis.

Israeli airstrikes have hit the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, amid high tensions in the region, the Houthis’ media office reported. The strikes came hours after the Israeli military intercepted a drone launched towards Israel by the Houthis, the third strike from Yemen on Israel in the past week. Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military struck Sanaa, killing at least 10 people.

"STRUCK: A Houthi terrorist regime military target in Sanaa, Yemen. The Iranian-backed Houthi regime has targeted Israel, undermining regional stability and freedom of navigation," Israel Defense Forces tweeted on Thursday. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Houthi positions in recent months as the group has launched attacks on Israel and Western vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis are an armed political and religious group which champions Yemen's Shia Muslim minority, the Zaidis. The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.