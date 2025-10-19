FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Israel launches airstrike in Rafah amid fragile Gaza ceasefire: Reports

Israel unleashed an attack on Gaza, news agency Reuters and other portals reported on Sunday, i.e., October 19, citing Israeli Channel 12, as the fragile ceasefire hangs by a thread after the US accused Palestinian outfit Hamas of orchestrating an attack in the disputed Gaza Strip.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

Israel launches airstrike in Rafah amid fragile Gaza ceasefire: Reports
File image credit: Reuters
Israel unleashed an attack on Gaza, news agency Reuters and other portals reported on Sunday, i.e., October 19, citing Israeli Channel 12, as the fragile ceasefire hangs by a thread after the US accused Palestinian outfit Hamas of orchestrating an attack in the disputed Gaza Strip. 

Although there's no confirmation on the attack from the Israeli forces, some reports say that Jerusalem launched airstrikes in Rafah. According to The Times of Israel, the airstrike came as a response to an attack by terror operatives in Gaza on Israeli forces in Rafah. 

According to the Israeli Defence Forces, several terror operatives emerged from a tunnel in the Rafah area and opened fire on Israeli troops. However, no injuries were reported in that incident. Reports of an Israeli airstrike on Rafah come after Hamas refused the US' claim that the Palestinian militant outfit is planning an "imminent attack" and violation of the ceasefire. 

'Gaza war will not be over...'

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the Gaza war would not be over unless Hamas was disarmed, a condition listed in the US-brokered ceasefire. His warning came as Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, handed over the remains of the two further hostages under the ceasefire agreement. 

On Saturday, Netanyahu announced that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will be closed until further notice. He emphasised that its reopening will depend on Hamas handing over the remains of the deceased hostages. 

 

