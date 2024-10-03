Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 5 killed

The airstrike also led to significant damage to nearby houses and parked vehicles. Ambulances and civil defence teams have rushed to the area for rescue, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel launched an airstrike early Thursday morning targeting the Health Authority Center affiliated with Hezbollah in the al-Bachoura area, central Beirut, causing a massive fire, local media reported. TV footage showed heavy black smoke rising from the building.



The airstrike also led to significant damage to nearby houses and parked vehicles. Ambulances and civil defence teams have rushed to the area for rescue, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, at least 5 people were killed in the airstrike in the al-Bachoura area.



Shortly before the strike in central Beirut, Israel launched three strong airstrikes on the Haret Hreik area in Beirut's southern suburbs, Al Jadeed TV channel reported.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)