Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 5 killed

Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, several injured after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Bareilly

Delhi-NCR weather report: National capital to witness clear skies on first day of Navratri, know IMD updates for next...

Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 5 killed

The airstrike also led to significant damage to nearby houses and parked vehicles. Ambulances and civil defence teams have rushed to the area for rescue, Xinhua news agency reported.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 08:30 AM IST

Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 5 killed
Israel launched an airstrike early Thursday morning targeting the Health Authority Center affiliated with Hezbollah in the al-Bachoura area, central Beirut, causing a massive fire, local media reported. TV footage showed heavy black smoke rising from the building.

The airstrike also led to significant damage to nearby houses and parked vehicles. Ambulances and civil defence teams have rushed to the area for rescue, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, at least 5 people were killed in the airstrike in the al-Bachoura area.

Shortly before the strike in central Beirut, Israel launched three strong airstrikes on the Haret Hreik area in Beirut's southern suburbs, Al Jadeed TV channel reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

