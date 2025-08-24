Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Israel launched strikes at Yemen's capital Sanaa, target Iran-backed Houthi rebels

Israel, on Sunday, i.e., August 24, struck key energy hubs in Yemen's main city of Sana'a, which is currently under the control of Houthi militant groups. According to the Houthi media office, a power plant and a gas station were hit.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 08:47 PM IST

Israel launched strikes at Yemen's capital Sanaa, target Iran-backed Houthi rebels
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Image credit: Reuters)
Israel, on Sunday, i.e., August 24, struck key energy hubs in Yemen's main city of Sana'a, which is currently under the control of Houthi militant groups. According to the Houthi media office, a power plant and a gas station were hit. Residents heard loud explosions, including close to the presidential palace, AP reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later stated they hit “military infrastructure of the Houthi terrorist regime”. The targets included a military site where the presidential palace is based, said the statement. “All were used for the military activity of the Houthi terrorist regime,” the IDF statement said. 

Citing the recent launching of strikes and drones by the Houthis, the IDS said that the attack came in response to the same. “The Houthi terrorist regime operates under the direction and funding of the Iranian regime, in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies,” it added.

Houthis targeted Israel 

Recently, the Iran-backed Houthis launched missiles and drones towards Israel, stating the attack was in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Gaza war. Meanwhile, residents of the capital recalled the attack, saying, "The sound of explosions were very strong". 

ALSO READ | Israel's BIG statement on Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations amid Gaza conflict, says, 'What is shameful is your deceit'

Another resident said, "The house was rocked, and the windows were shattered". Pertinent to note that it was the first time the Houthis launched a cluster bomb at Israel. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
