Israel launched strikes at Yemen's capital Sanaa, target Iran-backed Houthi rebels

Israel, on Sunday, i.e., August 24, struck key energy hubs in Yemen's main city of Sana'a, which is currently under the control of Houthi militant groups. According to the Houthi media office, a power plant and a gas station were hit. Residents heard loud explosions, including close to the presidential palace, AP reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later stated they hit “military infrastructure of the Houthi terrorist regime”. The targets included a military site where the presidential palace is based, said the statement. “All were used for the military activity of the Houthi terrorist regime,” the IDF statement said.

Citing the recent launching of strikes and drones by the Houthis, the IDS said that the attack came in response to the same. “The Houthi terrorist regime operates under the direction and funding of the Iranian regime, in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies,” it added.

Houthis targeted Israel

Recently, the Iran-backed Houthis launched missiles and drones towards Israel, stating the attack was in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Gaza war. Meanwhile, residents of the capital recalled the attack, saying, "The sound of explosions were very strong".

Another resident said, "The house was rocked, and the windows were shattered". Pertinent to note that it was the first time the Houthis launched a cluster bomb at Israel.