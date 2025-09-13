Israel lashes out at Pakistan at UN Council meet, cites 9/11 tragedy: 'No immunity for Bin Laden'

During a heated exchange at the UN Security Council, Israel lashed out at Pakistan, reminding the country of having sheltered the dreaded terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

During a heated exchange at the UN Security Council, Israel lashed out at Pakistan, reminding the country of having sheltered the dreaded terrorist Osama Bin Laden. Defending its strike on the Hamas leadership in Qatar, Israeli envoy Danny Danon said, "When bin Laden was eliminated in Pakistan, the question was not ‘why target a terrorist on foreign soil?’ The question was, ‘Why was a terrorist given shelter at all?"

"There was no immunity for bin Laden, and there can be no immunity for Hamas", Danon added. The argument unfolded at a UNSC session on Thursday, held to discuss the Israeli attack in Doha. Pakistan condemned the strikes, terming them "illegal and unprovoked aggression".

Pakistani envoy, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, accused Israel of repeatedly violating international law through "brutal actions" in Gaza and strikes in Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen. In response, Danon linked Israel's October 7 horror at the hands of Hamas to the 9/11 terror attack.

"That tragic day, like October 7 for Israel, was a day of fire and blood," he said. Reminding that the council had unanimously resolved that no nation could harbour or fund terrorists, Danon stressed, “That principle was clear then; it must be upheld today."

“Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan, and no one condemned the US. When other countries in this Council attack terrorists, no one condemns them. But when Israel acts, you apply different standards," said the Israeli envoy.

When Pakistan was berated by human rights lawyer at UN meeting

During the discussion on Israeli attacks, Hillel Neuer, a human rights lawyer and the executive director of UN Watch, called out Qatar for "harbouring terrorists", accusing the nation of being a "sponsor of terror". Notably, Qatar has hosted the office of Hamas since 2012.

Neuer also berated the UN Chief for condemning Israel, bringing to everyone's recollection that when the US killed al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan's Abbottabad in 2011, the then UN chief had stated "justice has been done."

As Neuer mentioned Pakistan and Bin Laden, the country's delegate interrupted mid-speech. The Pak delegate urged the UNHRC chairperson to ensure that no speaker violated the principles of the UN Charter. "We reject casting unfounded accusations and allegations," Pakistan said. The UNHRC chair soon restored the mic to Neuer, reminding him that he had four seconds to complete his speech.

Interestingly, the human rights lawyer made these four seconds count, hitting back at Pakistan. "Mr President, Pakistan is another state sponsor of terror," Neuer thundered as he ended his speech.

