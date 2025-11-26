FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani shut troll with grand entry, couple arriving hand-in-hand at event goes viral; Watch

REVEALED! Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married, Dream Girl once confessed 'I didn't want to...'

BIG BLOW to Lalu Yadav Family, Ex-CM Rabri Devi ordered to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow, Tej Pratap Yadav to leave 26 M Strand Road bungalow due to...

Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Behind Bars: Reasons behind 27-year sentence and what it means for Brazil

Adah Sharma issues FIRST statement after demise of grandmother, drops adorable moments with 'Paati': 'She passed away 3 days ago'

Israel issues BIG statement on PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘new’ date to visit to India: says ‘PM has full confidence…, under PM Modi…’

India condemns 'arbitrary detention' of citizen in China, reaffirms Arunachal Pradesh as 'integral part'

This is India's second-most polluted city despite AQI sees slight improvment, not Faridabad, Delhi, Agra, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, it is....

Chandigarh: Panjab University to shutdown on November 26 due to student protests, exams to be held on..., check details

India hits back at China over remarks on Arunachal Pradesh: 'No amount of denial...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Traffic Alert! Chandigarh police issues advisory ahead of farmers rally today: Check traffic restrictions, diversions

Traffic Alert! Chandigarh police issues advisory ahead of farmers rally today: C

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani make grand entry, couple arrive hand-in-hand at event goes viral; Watch

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani shut troll with grand entry, couple arriving...

REVEALED! Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married, Dream Girl once confessed 'I didn't want to...'

Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch

OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

HomeWorld

WORLD

Israel issues BIG statement on PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘new’ date to visit to India: says ‘PM has full confidence…, under PM Modi…’

Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday debunked rumours that the Israeli Prime Minister had postponed his visit to India citing security issues following the recent blast in Delhi, near Red Fort.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 07:00 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Israel issues BIG statement on PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘new’ date to visit to India: says ‘PM has full confidence…, under PM Modi…’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday debunked rumours that the Israeli Prime Minister had postponed his visit to India citing security issues following the recent blast in Delhi, near Red Fort.

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that both countries are coordinating a new visit date and that Netanyahu has "full confidence" in India's security under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Israel's bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India's security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date," the official account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel stated.

Certain reports in the Israeli media had cited that Netanyahu, who was slated to be in New Delhi in December on his first official visit to India since 2018 had postponed his trip over security concerns after the deadly terror attack in Delhi, earlier this month.

It was said that he is now expected to seek a new date next year "pending security assessments".

The Israeli PM on November 12 had offered his condolences to Prime Minister Modi and people of India over the deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that had claimed several lives and injured dozens.

In a statement shared on X, Netanyahu called India and Israel ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths and emphasised that terror strikes will never shake the strong resolve of people from both countries.

"To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

"India and Israel are ancient civilizations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies," it added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar had also offered his condolences to the people of India, including the families of the victims killed in the blast in Delhi while expressing Israel's support to India in its fight against terror.

"I extend my and Israel’s deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi. Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded. Israel stands with India in its fight against terror," Sa'ar had posted on X.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani shut troll with grand entry, couple arriving hand-in-hand at event goes viral; Watch
    Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani shut troll with grand entry, couple arriving...
    REVEALED! Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married, Dream Girl once confessed 'I didn't want to...'
    Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married
    BIG BLOW to Lalu Yadav Family, Ex-CM Rabri Devi ordered to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow, Tej Pratap Yadav to leave 26 M Strand Road bungalow due to...
    BIG BLOW to Lalu Yadav Family, Rabri Devi ordered to vacate 10 Circular Road...
    Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Behind Bars: Reasons behind 27-year sentence and what it means for Brazil
    Brazil former President Bolsonaro ordered to serve 27-year prison term for coup
    Adah Sharma issues FIRST statement after demise of grandmother, drops adorable moments with 'Paati': 'She passed away 3 days ago'
    Adah Sharma issues FIRST statement after demise of grandmother
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch
    OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc
    Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
    Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
    In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
    In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
    Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
    Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
    Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
    Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement