Amid ongoing conflict, Israel launched a series of strikes against Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure, killing senior military officials and scientists. In response, Iran struck ballistic missiles and cluster munitions at a densely populated area of Beersheba, targeting civilians. In the deadly attack, several patients were injured in Soroka Hospital, located in the city. The Iranian said the “main target” of the Beersheba attack was the large Israeli Command and Intelligence (IDF C4I) headquarters and the military intelligence camp in the Gav-Yam Technology Park. According to them, Soroka Medical Centre suffered only minor damage from the shockwave resulting from the missile strike.

Why did Iran attack Beersheba?

Israel’s Beersheba is a prominent city located in its southern Negev Desert, nearly 25 miles east of the Gaza Strip, where Israel conflicts with Hamas. It is the main hub of Southern Israel, having an administrative and economic role. While it is away from the reach of cross-border attacks, it can become the target of Iran’s long-range ballistic missiles. But why did Iran target Beersheba? As it appears, the city houses the Southern Command of the Israeli Defense Forces and Gav-Ym Technology Park. The Southern Command is just a few miles away from Soroka Hospital.

It is believed that the IDF's Southern Command headquarters has been coordinating military operations in southern Israel from Beersheba. The city also has airbases like Hatzerim and Nevatim, which play a crucial role in Israel's air defence and operations. Also, the city backs Israel’s logistics and communications hubs, making it Iran’s high-value target. Beersheba is also located some 20 miles away from Dimona, which hosts the nuclear research centre for Israel. Hence, Beersheba is a strategically important site for Iran.

Israeli President condemns Iran’s missile strike in Beersheba

Israel President Isaac Herzog called Iran's missile strike on Beersheba’s Soroka Hospital a ’war crime’ "We stood together and looked at the destruction and devastation caused by an Iranian missile fired indiscriminately with the sole intention to take innocent lives in a hospital. This is a war crime!" said the President. "We see two things: we see the face of evil and terror spread by the Ayatollahs in Tehran, and at the same time we see the resilience and strength of Israeli society, united in our desire to see all the peoples of this region live in peace," added Herzog as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Iran and Israel started after the latter launched a series of strikes against military and nuclear infrastructure in Iran under 'Operation Rising Lion' on June 13. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes and launched 'Operation True Promise III'.



