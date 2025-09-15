Israel-Iran War: Who are Handala hackers? Group compromises Hebrew Academy website, leaves disturbing message for users

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, hackers linked with Iran hacked the website of the Academy of the Hebrew Language on Wednesday. The hacker group has also left a disturbing message for users when they access the site.

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, hackers linked with Iran hacked the website of the Academy of the Hebrew Language on Wednesday. This is not all, the hackers have altered the website in such a way that after being accessed by users they received a disturbing message in English after accessing the site, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Iranian hackers threatened users that they would find nothing to continue their Hebrew studies, as the language would no longer be necessary. “There is no need to learn Hebrew anymore. You won’t need it for much longer,” stated the message, accompanied by the logo of the Iran-affiliated hacker group “Handala,” which took responsibility for the breach.

Iranian cyberattacks in Israel

The hacking comes after a major cyberattack that took place in a series of a digital effort linked with the ongoing Middle East conflict and intended to deface the functioning of many websites and financial services all over Israel.

The cyberattack was meant to apparently overwhelm servers and weaken their capacity to serve customers. It heightened at nearly 1.2 million requests per second directed at Israeli websites, according to a study from Thales-owned cybersecurity company Imperva.

The hackers targeted Israeli financial services industry primarily and launched their attack on websites and online systems linked with banks and other financial institutions.

Who are Handala hackers?

Handala is a pro-Palestinian hacktivist group, widely seen as an Iranian state-aligned cyber group targeting Israeli organisations and its major infrastructure.

A propaganda video spread by Handala has been widely shared online, which features a deepfake of former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by Arab social media networks.

After Handala Group first hacked the phones belonging to Naftali Bennett and PMO chief Tzachi Braverman, after which it went on a hacking spree targeting well-known public figures in Israel, as per The Jerusalem Post. The hacker group has continued its attempts.

Around two months back, Handala declared on its X account that it had successfully hacked the phone of former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, and shared, according to them which were, personal photos and videos from the compromised device of the former minister.