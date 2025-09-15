FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel-Iran War: Who are Handala hackers? Group compromises Hebrew Academy website, leaves disturbing message for users

MEA strongly condemns attack on India-bound Thai vessel, says targeting civilians is 'unacceptable'

Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala wedding, sought police protection from father

The Narmada Story: Kaala's Anjali Patil turns fearless cop, leads ensamble thriller with Ashwini Kalsekar, Zarina Wahab, Mukesh Tiwari, based on...

IEA to release largest ever oil reserves amid rising Middle East tensions, check details

Ongoing Industry Focus on Digital Twin Healthcare Reflects Themes Presented at IC2NC 2025 in India

New Yogic Science Campus ‘PURANTHA’ Opens in Bengaluru to Train Yoga Teachers

US-Israel war on Iran: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta office in Tel Aviv closed, US tech company tells this to employees

Iran pulls out of FIFA World Cup 2026 in US, sports minister issues strong statement

Iran-US-Israel war to end soon? Trump makes big claim, says 'there's nothing left to target'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israel-Iran War: Who are Handala hackers? Group compromises Hebrew Academy website, leave disturbing message for users

Who are Handala hackers? Group compromises Hebrew Academy website

The Narmada Story: Kaala's Anjali Patil turns fearless cop, leads ensamble thriller with Ashwini Kalsekar, Zarina Wahab, Mukesh Tiwari, based on...

The Narmada Story: Kaala's Anjali Patil turns fearless cop

Ongoing Industry Focus on Digital Twin Healthcare Reflects Themes Presented at IC2NC 2025 in India

Ongoing Industry Focus on Digital Twin Healthcare Reflects Themes Presented at I

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

HomeWorld

WORLD

Israel-Iran War: Who are Handala hackers? Group compromises Hebrew Academy website, leaves disturbing message for users

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, hackers linked with Iran hacked the website of the Academy of the Hebrew Language on Wednesday. The hacker group has also left a disturbing message for users when they access the site.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 12:13 AM IST

Israel-Iran War: Who are Handala hackers? Group compromises Hebrew Academy website, leaves disturbing message for users
Handala hackers hack Hebrew Academy's website (AI image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, hackers linked with Iran hacked the website of the Academy of the Hebrew Language on Wednesday. This is not all, the hackers have altered the website in such a way that after being accessed by users they received a disturbing message in English after accessing the site, The Jerusalem Post reported. 

The Iranian hackers threatened users that they would find nothing to continue their Hebrew studies, as the language would no longer be necessary. “There is no need to learn Hebrew anymore. You won’t need it for much longer,” stated the message, accompanied by the logo of the Iran-affiliated hacker group “Handala,” which took responsibility for the breach. 

Iranian cyberattacks in Israel 

The hacking comes after a major cyberattack that took place in a series of a digital effort linked with the ongoing Middle East conflict and intended to deface the functioning of many websites and financial services all over Israel. 

The cyberattack was meant to apparently overwhelm servers and weaken their capacity to serve customers. It heightened at nearly 1.2 million requests per second directed at Israeli websites, according to a study from Thales-owned cybersecurity company Imperva. 

The hackers targeted Israeli financial services industry primarily and launched their attack on websites and online systems linked with banks and other financial institutions. 

Who are Handala hackers? 

Handala is a pro-Palestinian hacktivist group, widely seen as an Iranian state-aligned cyber group targeting Israeli organisations and its major infrastructure. 

A propaganda video spread by Handala has been widely shared online, which features a deepfake of former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by Arab social media networks. 

After Handala Group first hacked the phones belonging to Naftali Bennett and PMO chief Tzachi Braverman, after which it went on a hacking spree targeting well-known public figures in Israel, as per The Jerusalem Post. The hacker group has continued its attempts.  

Around two months back, Handala declared on its X account that it had successfully hacked the phone of former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, and shared, according to them which were, personal photos and videos from the compromised device of the former minister.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israel-Iran War: Who are Handala hackers? Group compromises Hebrew Academy website, leaves disturbing message for users
Who are Handala hackers? Group compromises Hebrew Academy website
MEA strongly condemns attack on India-bound Thai vessel, says targeting civilians is 'unacceptable'
MEA strongly condemns attack on India-bound Thai vessel, says targeting civilian
Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala wedding, sought police protection from father
Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa marries boyfriend in Kerala wedding
The Narmada Story: Kaala's Anjali Patil turns fearless cop, leads ensamble thriller with Ashwini Kalsekar, Zarina Wahab, Mukesh Tiwari, based on...
The Narmada Story: Kaala's Anjali Patil turns fearless cop
IEA to release largest ever oil reserves amid rising Middle East tensions, check details
IEA to release largest ever oil reserves amid rising Middle East tensions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement