US President Donald Trump halted an Israeli plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the last two days, news agency Reuters reported, citing two US officials. “Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership," one of the sources, a senior U.S. administration official, reportedly said.

However, when asked about the report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "false", saying, "There's so many false reports of conversations that never happened, and I'm not going to get into that", adding "Israel will do what it has to do".

"But I can tell you, I think that we do what we need to do, we'll do what we need to do. And I think the United States knows what is good for the United States," said the Israeli PM.

According to the Reuters report, top US officials said that Washington has been in touch with their Israeli counterparts following Israeli strikes on Iran, aimed at halting its "developing pace of nuclear program". Earlier today, Donald Trump warned Iran, vowing that “the full strength and might of the US armed forces” would be unleashed if it targets American interests.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US armed forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” the US President said. At the same time, Trump hoped for a "deal" between the two nations, saying, "We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel and end this bloody conflict.”

Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion," in response to which Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on social media platform X, that tIsrael launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival", adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Iranian News Agency IRNA said that the the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in response to the Israeli aggression has launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers. Called. "Operation True Promise 3," the strikes were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli aggression.

With inputs from ANI