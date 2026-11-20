Israel's caretaker PM Benjamin Netanyahu says another military operation against Iran is unavoidable and is seeking US backing for a 4-7 day air campaign.

Netanyahu reportedly told ministers a new military operation against Iran is unavoidable as he seeks US backing for a 4-7 day air campaign.

Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly told senior ministers and security officials that another “military operation against Iran is unavoidable”.

Netanyahu made the remarks during recent meetings as he pushes to secure US backing for a new, days-long military campaign against Tehran, The Times of Israel reported, citing Israel's Channel 13.

An unnamed senior Israel Defense Forces officer was quoted as saying Israeli and US Central Command officials have “shared and approved plans”, with the remaining question being when to launch them.

Netanyahu has been accused by political rivals of seeking to escalate the war to improve his weakened political standing. He has denied this.

Trump takes cautious tone

US President Donald Trump has taken a more cautious public tone.

In an interview with Axios, he said, “I am not rushing into any decision” on Iran and added that the US would “see what happens after the beginning of the year”.

In a separate interview with Reuters, Trump said he would discuss the possibility of renewed strikes after the start of 2027: “We have got time.”

The developments come amid reports that Netanyahu is seeking a four-to-seven-day US-backed air campaign against Iran.

US weighing new strikes

The New York Times this week reported that Trump is weighing another round of major strikes while considering Israeli intelligence assessments that Iran has rebuilt parts of its missile and drone capabilities and may be advancing chemical and biological weapons programmes.

According to Axios, Trump has asked the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies to examine attack scenarios prepared by US Central Command, including whether Iran could be struck without triggering large-scale retaliation against energy infrastructure across the Gulf.

Trump's hesitation comes after months of shifting signals over Iran. Reuters reported that the US president has alternated between threatening further escalation and suggesting that the conflict could eventually wind down.

The administration has also argued that its existing strategy of economic sanctions and a blockade is pressuring Tehran.

Trump has nevertheless maintained that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains a key justification for his policy.

Senate rejects war limits bill

The issue has also become politically sensitive in Washington.

The US Senate on Thursday voted 51-48 to reject legislation that would have required Trump to end the war or seek congressional approval to continue it.

The vote leaves the decision on any future strikes largely in the hands of the White House, even as debate continues over US involvement in a renewed campaign against Iran.