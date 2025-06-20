While addressing the bombing devastation outside missile-hit Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, Netanyahu said this is the second time his son Avner’s wedding has been cancelled.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came under fire for his comment regarding the delay of his son’s wedding amid escalating tensions with Iran. He was criticised for comparing his ‘personal price’ with that of lives lost in the ongoing war-like situation. He also recalled the British Blitz, drawing its parallel with Israel’s current crisis. While addressing the bombing devastation outside missile-hit Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, Netanyahu said this is the second time his son Avner’s wedding has been cancelled. Describing the situation as painful, he called his wife Sara a ‘hero’. “There are people who were killed, families who grieved loved ones, I really appreciate that. Each of us bears a personal cost, and my family has not been exempt,” he was quoted as saying, as reported by The Guardian.



Netanyahu's son Avner's wedding cancelled for the second time

"This is the second time that my son Avner has cancelled a wedding due to missile threats. It is a personal cost for his fiancée as well, and I must say that my dear wife is a hero, and she bears a personal cost," he said. Further, he talked about the damage in his country, referring to the Nazi bombing of Britain. "It really reminds me of the British people during the Blitz. We are going through a blitz,” he added.



For the context, Netanyahu’s son Avner was supposed to get married in November, but later the wedding date was pushed further for security reasons. It was then due to take place on Monday, June 16, despite threats from the opposition. Some anti-government protesters slammed the Netanyahu family for celebrating while Israeli hostages are still held in Gaza.



Israelis slam PM Netanyahu for his 'personal loss' comment

Meanwhile, the Israelis were quick to lash out at Netanyahu’s nuptial comments on X as soon as his video surfaced online. Anat Angrest, whose son Matan has been held hostage since the Hamas attack on Israel, wrote, “I have been in the hellish dungeons of Gaza for 622 days now.” A user stated, “Cancelled a wedding? I read that dozens of families have been wiped out.” “How the f*** has he gone from an incompetent president, incapable of stopping a terror attack inside his heavily defended country to an evil dictator commiting horrendous atrocities against a small group of innocent civilians to a heroic world leader spearheading the world in the fight against an evil regime that might have to power to wipe out millions in a single attack,” commented another user.

The Israel-Iran conflict has entered its eighth day, with both countries exchanging missile strikes, showing no signs of slowing down. According to Israeli authorities, at least 24 Israeli civilians have so far been killed. Over 200 deaths have been estimated in Iran.