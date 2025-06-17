WORLD
Israel and Iran exchange heavy attacks, but Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear site remains unharmed, raising global concerns over its hidden uranium enrichment activities.
Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached dangerous levels in the past few days. Israel has launched strong attacks on several key Iranian targets, including facilities in major cities and even reportedly targeting the villa of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response. Iran responded fiercely, claiming to have struck back at several Israeli sites, including buildings in Tel Aviv. While many Iranian bases on the ground have been hit and destroyed, one particular site remains untouched, the deeply buried Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. This is believed to be one of Iran's most secure and secretive nuclear sites. Recent satellite images show that despite Israel’s heavy missile attacks, this underground facility has not been damaged. Iran has refused to stop its nuclear programme, despite repeated threats from Israel. Israel claims that it waited for 60 days after giving Iran an ultimatum before launching the recent attack. Among all nuclear sites, Israel considers Fordow one of the most dangerous because it is possibly being used for secret uranium enrichment activities.
The Fordow facility is located around 20 miles from the city of Qom, buried under a mountain, nearly 90 metres below ground. Because of its extreme depth, experts say it is almost impossible for regular missiles to reach it. This makes the site one of the hardest to destroy, even with advanced weaponry.
The world only learned about this nuclear facility in 2009 when intelligence from countries like the United States and France exposed it. Since then, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has monitored the site closely. Fordow is Iran’s second-largest uranium enrichment centre.
According to reports cited by Israeli media outlet Jerusalem Post, Iran has uranium enriched up to 60 percent at two sites, enough to make around six nuclear bombs if further refined.
Despite the use of powerful missiles that caused tremors in the area, Israel has not been able to damage Fordow. Experts say only advanced "bunker-buster" bombs or B-2 bombers, currently only available to the United States, can destroy such a site.
Meanwhile, Iran has warned that if it is attacked with nuclear weapons, Pakistan may retaliate with a nuclear strike on Israel. This claim was made by Iranian General Mohsen Rezaee on state television, as reported by Turkiye Today.
In another major move, Iran is preparing to leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The Iranian parliament is drafting a bill to formally exit the global nuclear agreement, according to the foreign ministry.
Experts believe that although the US has the military capability to destroy Fordow, it is unlikely to get directly involved in the war. Political analysts suggest that the US leadership lacks the political will to escalate the conflict further at this stage.
BIG blow to Pakistan's economy? Kharif crop may be hit hard as India puts Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance because...
What is Labubu? Why everyone want this quirky doll sold for Rs...
Mukesh Ambani's sons Akash, Anant Ambani named India’s richest with net worth of Rs...
Israel-Iran war: Israeli forces can’t destroy Iran’s Uranium hidden 90 metres under the ground due to....
Meet man who played with Tendulkar, Ganguly, then quit cricket for acting, career got ruined due to..., his name is...
This man is China’s 10th richest billionaire, creator of viral Lububu dolls, Dua Lipa, Rihanna now obsessed with them, his net worth is Rs..., name is...
Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meeting at G-7 does not take place due to...
Bad news for Anil Ambani as this company's shares decline by 5% due to...; market cap reaches Rs...
Former MI player makes SHOCKING claims about head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of England series
Another Air India flight cancelled, it was due to..., company to provide these facilities as compensation
Running 1 AC, 1 Fan? Check electricity bill gap between Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad for same usage
'Mukesh Ambani was flying...': Nita Ambani reveals why her twin children were named Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani
Not Isha Ambani, Ananya Birla, she is Indian's richest woman, 5th globally, her name is..., net worth is Rs...
Amid Iran-Israel conflict, India shows its strength, Asia likely to witness another kind of war, know what it is...
Meet actress, who attempted suicide after breakup with Ajay Devgn, was engaged with Akshay Kumar, now married to...
BIG embarrassment for Pakistan Army chief Asim Muneer in Washington, he was....
ICC ODI Rankings: Star India batter Smriti Mandhana reclaims top spot after five years, check which other players made to the list
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Forecast: How It Compares to Pepe Coin (PEPE) in 2023
You won't believe what Rohit Sharma said to Angelo Mathews ahead of his farewell Test
Meet world's richest family with more wealth than Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, runs largest...; net worth is Rs...
This is world's safest airline, beats Qatar Airways, Emirates to be on top, it is...
Rahul Dev issues first statement after brother Mukul Dev's death, reveals real reason for his death: 'In the last four-five days he...'
'He comes out naked and...': Meet actress who worked in over 500 films, once refused to shoot nude scene with Rishi Kapoor due to...
Virat Kohli's RCB teammate registers for Big Bash League in Australia, his name is...
What is FATF? What is its grey list? Pakistan may be included in grey list again as...
Why RailRestro is number 1 choice for family travelers on Indian railways
Anushka Sharma shares son Akaay's note asking Virat Kohli to take Test retirement back? Know what actually happened
Matthew Perry death: Doctor pleads guilty to supplying ketamine to Friends actor
Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to capital, Noida, Ghaziabad; IMD issues Red Alert
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's company Sona Comstar issues FIRST statement after his death
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio offer with 336-day validity, get unlimited voice call for just Rs...
Why #BoycottNike is trending: Indian users slam brand’s campaign featuring controversial influencer
Meet singer, richer than Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, who was once insulted at award show, her name is..., net worth is Rs..
Kochi-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur due to...
This Amitabh Bachchan film was released 50 years ago, ran in theatres for 17 weeks, still did not become superhit due to..., lead actors were..
DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle hours after he posted 'In the corridors of power, I chose a cycle', netizens have a field day
Former England captain makes HUGE prediction about Shubman Gill's captaincy ahead of test series, says 'he wil
Days after fatal plane crash, Air India flight AI159 from Ahmedabad to London cancelled due to...
Who was Ali Shadmani? Israel kills him four days after Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appointed him...
This great warrior, ancestor of Lord Ram, was born from his father's womb, defeated Ravana single handedly, got killed after Lord Indra..., his name is..
Honeymoon horror: Meghalaya govt takes big step, plans to ban..., due to...
'Itni unchi harkat...': This director allegedly got Rs 8 crore bribe to stall release of Akshay Kumar's blockbuster film for Aamir Khan's...? Here's the truth
'Camera uthaake...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu lashes out at paps as they capture her outside gym, netizens react
Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty's daughter Akshata Murty opens up about her love story with former UK PM Rishi Sunak, reveals where it all began
Believe it or not! US helps Iran launch nuclear programme? What is it? Israel bombs nuclear sites because...
Who is Mahesh Jirawala? Filmmaker who went missing, is feared dead after tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad
Tata's Starbucks appoint Dolly Chaiwala as brand ambassador? Know what the company has to say...
Air India's Dreamliner AI 315 Delhi-bound flight returns to Hong Kong due to..., pilot said...
Dilip Kumar's arrogance once got better of him, rejected blockbuster film 68 years ago, director had to play lead hero, movie was..., earned Rs..
'Apni biwi kisi ko...': Ankita Lokhande gets angry as Vicky Jain holds Meera Chopra's hand in front of media, watch
Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma accused of abduction and extortion days after their claims of suffering financial fraud
'Jaya Bachchan had to bend... and let tears...': Rekha wore sindoor, mangalsutra to Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh's wedding, approached Amitabh Bachchan and..
This city to get most luxurious society where single apartment costs Rs 9 crore, not Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, it is...
IRCTC tour package to Vaishno Devi starts from Rs 1700 for 3 nights and 4 days; check all details here
Meet man who dropped out of college, was once a playboy, now world's second richest ahead of Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, his net worth is Rs...
Trump Mobile: Donald Trump's family launches T1 smartphone; know its cost, pre-order, release date and more
Meet Kathuria brothers, who started from small sweet shop, now built an empire of Rs 6000000000, known as 'King of doda barfi', own 20 outlets in Delhi-NCR, their business is...
Meet man who manages money of Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, helped build major production houses of... his name is...
Meet IIT graduate who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., like IAS Tina Dabi she also...
Meet man who is one of highest-paid CEOs, earns Rs 15600000 a day but lives simple life, not Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, he is...
Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na 2? Genelia D'Souza opens up on sequel: 'Would love to work with...'
Mannara Chopra rushes out of airport, looks heartbroken after father's death: Watch
Air India San Francisco to Mumbai flight suffers mid-air engine glitch, passengers deplaned at...
Justin Bieber says he is 'broken and tired', pens emotional note: 'My whole life...'
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching while working full-time, became IAS officer with AIR..., currently posted in...
Donald Trump's BIG step amid G7 Summit, to leave meet mid-way due to...
Meet Blaise Metreweli, UK MI6's first woman chief, to head Britain's MI6 spy service for the first time in its 115-year history, to be referred to as...
Meet actress who begged outside 5-star-hotel for food, was called unlucky, didn't look into mirror for months, is now worth Rs 1360000000...; she is...
Israel-Iran war: Donald Trump slams Iran for ignoring nuclear deal, says, 'Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran'
Viral Video: Toddler's adorable dance on car alarm thinking its music melts hearts on internet, netizens say 'finding happiness in little things'
Meet woman, who cleared NET-JRF exam, failed twice in UPSC exam, later cracked in third attempt with AIR..., her husband is a famous...
Amid Iran's warning to Israel, a look at number of nuclear warheads owned by Pakistan; how does it compare with India?
South Africa's celebration of clinching World Test Championship continues as Proteas return to...
Meet richest Indian in Canada, who built 14000 properties, has net worth of Rs…; known as 'Condo King'
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, earns Rs 18760000000 in one go after selling...; net worth reaches Rs...
Meet brothers behind one of India's top pharma giants worth Rs 97572 crore, born on same date, they are from...
Aruna Irani reveals details about relationship with Mehmood, shares how he 'made and ruined' her career: 'He stopped...'
Woman in THIS country sets out to earn Rs 12 crore for her dream home, her scheme will leave you shocked
Netherlands vs Nepal match gets settled after 3 Super Overs, netizen calls it 'craziest match in cricket history'
Before Jaya Bachchan and Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan fell madly in love with this woman, she worked at..., they broke up because...
DNA TV Show: Putin-Jinping's entry in Iran-Israel war
Thug Life box office collection day 12: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam film is struggling to cross even Rs 50 crore in India
Housefull 5 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan film sees lowest earnings, earns just Rs...
Viral Video: Israeli missile hits Iranian TV studio as anchor delivers live news, escapes narrowly, WATCH
Rishabh Pant-led LSG's star bowler, who was fined multiple times in IPL 2025, takes 5 wickets in 5 balls in local T20 game, he is...
Aamir Khan slams Turkey for supporting Pakistan, explains his viral pics with Erdogan: 'I couldn't...'
Rare oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi worth Rs 7400000 to be auctioned in...; it was made in 1931 by...
Zee Entertainment secures Rs 2237 crore funding from promoter group entities
Dhoni's CSK teammate faces ball-tampering allegations in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, his name is...
Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif makes another BIZARRE comment, says Pak's 'cyber warriors' hacked India's...
Who was Sheetal alias Simmi Chaudhary? Haryana-based model found dead in Sonipat canal
After attack on its nuclear sites, what will Iran do? Will Middle East crisis deepen if Tehran moves of out NPT?
India gearing up to launch global campaign to expose Pakistan's backing of terrorism
Will Pakistan support Iran in its war against Israel? What can India do?
Not Samay Raina, Zakir Khan, Abhishek Upmanyu, this standup comedian is set to make his OTT debut with ‘First Copy’ series, show will release on...
Meet man, IIT graduate, who later became IAS officer after cracking UPSC exam, he is now leading India's top...
Not Leonardo DiCaprio, this actor was Christopher Nolan's first choice for Inception but he didn't understand the film, now calls it 'career blunder'
Meet 16-year-old belly dancer whose moves go viral, she is from...; her connection to Priyanka Chopra is...
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Harshit Rana, players who failed to perform for India A ahead of Test series against England
Amitabh Bachchan cheers for Abhishek Bachchan for his upcoming project, it's not a film but...