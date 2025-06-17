Israel and Iran exchange heavy attacks, but Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear site remains unharmed, raising global concerns over its hidden uranium enrichment activities.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached dangerous levels in the past few days. Israel has launched strong attacks on several key Iranian targets, including facilities in major cities and even reportedly targeting the villa of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response. Iran responded fiercely, claiming to have struck back at several Israeli sites, including buildings in Tel Aviv. While many Iranian bases on the ground have been hit and destroyed, one particular site remains untouched, the deeply buried Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. This is believed to be one of Iran's most secure and secretive nuclear sites. Recent satellite images show that despite Israel’s heavy missile attacks, this underground facility has not been damaged. Iran has refused to stop its nuclear programme, despite repeated threats from Israel. Israel claims that it waited for 60 days after giving Iran an ultimatum before launching the recent attack. Among all nuclear sites, Israel considers Fordow one of the most dangerous because it is possibly being used for secret uranium enrichment activities.

The Fordow facility is located around 20 miles from the city of Qom, buried under a mountain, nearly 90 metres below ground. Because of its extreme depth, experts say it is almost impossible for regular missiles to reach it. This makes the site one of the hardest to destroy, even with advanced weaponry.

The world only learned about this nuclear facility in 2009 when intelligence from countries like the United States and France exposed it. Since then, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has monitored the site closely. Fordow is Iran’s second-largest uranium enrichment centre.

According to reports cited by Israeli media outlet Jerusalem Post, Iran has uranium enriched up to 60 percent at two sites, enough to make around six nuclear bombs if further refined.

Despite the use of powerful missiles that caused tremors in the area, Israel has not been able to damage Fordow. Experts say only advanced "bunker-buster" bombs or B-2 bombers, currently only available to the United States, can destroy such a site.

Meanwhile, Iran has warned that if it is attacked with nuclear weapons, Pakistan may retaliate with a nuclear strike on Israel. This claim was made by Iranian General Mohsen Rezaee on state television, as reported by Turkiye Today.

In another major move, Iran is preparing to leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The Iranian parliament is drafting a bill to formally exit the global nuclear agreement, according to the foreign ministry.

Experts believe that although the US has the military capability to destroy Fordow, it is unlikely to get directly involved in the war. Political analysts suggest that the US leadership lacks the political will to escalate the conflict further at this stage.