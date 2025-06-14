Israel defence minister Katz has warned Iran, saying 'Tehran will burn' if it continues to fire more missiles at Jerusalem.

Israel defence minister Katz has warned Iran, saying 'Tehran will burn' if it continues to fire more missiles at Jerusalem. "The Iranian dictator is holding his people hostage to a reality they do not want. They will pay heavily for the criminal attack on Israeli civilians," he said.

"If (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles toward the Israeli home front –- Tehran will burn", said Katz.