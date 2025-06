The ministry added, "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites." India urged both countries to avoid escalation and instead use established diplomatic channels.

India on Friday expressed deep concern over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and called for restraint from both sides, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel," the MEA said.

The ministry added, "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites." India urged both countries to avoid escalation and instead use established diplomatic channels.

"India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries and stands ready to extend all possible support," the statement noted.

"Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," the MEA added.

The statement comes as Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran on Friday, according to Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz, The Times of Israel reported.

Katz declared an emergency situation across the country due to Israel's action in Iran.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," The Times of Israel quoted Katz as saying.

Katz said that he signed "a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel."

"You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas," Katz added, as per The Times of Israel.

Sirens wailed across Israel as the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet, as Israel began the airstrikes.

As per the Times of Israel, the IDF Home Front Command clarified that the sirens that wailed across Israel were intended to convey to Israelis that the country is entering "a new situation," the Home Front Command's Tzvika Tessler clarified. There has been no attack launched at Israel at this time, he said.

Tessler said that, in the coming few hours, Israel could experience "a significant attack from the east."

These could be "heavy missiles" that could reach anywhere in the country. "We will give far-reaching warnings," he said.

The IDF confirmed that it launched an aerial campaign against Iran's nuclear program, as per the Times of Israel.

Dozens of targets across Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities are being struck by the Israeli Air Force, it said. The operation is dubbed "Nation of Lions."

The IDF said that Iran has enough enriched uranium to build several bombs within days, and it needs to act against this "imminent threat."

Sirens that sounded across Israel a short while ago were a preemptive warning issued by the IDF, ahead of a possible reaction by Iran.

