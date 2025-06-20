India, however, has stayed neutral. While it hasn’t supported either side, India has appealed for peace and urged both countries to solve their issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

As the Israel-Iran war escalates, the world seems to be divided into two camps. On one side, the United States has openly backed Israel and is even preparing for a possible strike on Iran. On the other hand, countries like China and Russia have warned the US against interfering in the conflict. Chinese President Xi Jinping has clearly supported Iran, urging Israel to call for an immediate ceasefire. Xi said that war is never the right way to resolve international disputes and stressed the need for peaceful dialogue.

This statement came after a one-hour phone call between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the call, both leaders discussed the situation in the West Asia region and called on all involved parties, especially Israel, to end the fighting as soon as possible. Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov confirmed that both leaders also agreed to share intelligence regarding Iran.

Just last week, Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion," targeting Iran’s nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. In response, Iran launched counter-attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, Russia has issued a direct warning to the US. It said that if America assists Israel in the war, the consequences will be “extremely dangerous.” The warning shows how deep the divisions are becoming among major world powers.

Notably, both China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier appealed for an immediate end to the war. They called for a diplomatic solution to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue. Putin also discussed the situation over the phone with his UAE counterpart.

Meanwhile, the US, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Canada, the UK, UAE, and Jordan have supported Israel and opposed Iran’s nuclear program. On the other side, Russia, China, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt are backing Iran.

India, however, has stayed neutral. While it hasn’t supported either side, India has appealed for peace and urged both countries to solve their issues through dialogue and diplomacy.