Israel-Iran conflict: The embassy of India in Tel Aviv issues safety advisory, says, 'utmost caution and remain vigilant'

India issued a safety advisory for all Indian nationals in Israel amid Israel-Iran strikes. Indians are advised to exercise “utmost caution” and remain vigilant, strictly following instructions from Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Residents are urged to stay close to designated shelters, avoid non-essential travel, and monitor local news and official alerts.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

India issued a safety advisory for all Indian nationals in Israel amid Israel-Iran strikes. Indians are advised to exercise “utmost caution” and remain vigilant, strictly following instructions from Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. 

On X, the Embassy of India in israel wrote, 'In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times. Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command."

It added, ' Updated instructions may be accessed at https://oref.org.il/eng. All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. 6. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly."

"In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through the 24x7 helpline: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary," the embassy said.

Iran-Israel strikes

Israel launched a 'pre-emptive' attack on Iran, with several explosions heard in Tehran. 'State of emergency' was declared by Israel defence minister Israel Katz. In retalitation, Iran launched missiles towars Israel as claimed by israel defence forces.

Advertisement