FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel attacks India's traditional ally hours after Modi's Tel Aviv visit, what does it mean for Delhi? How will it change foreign policy?

Israel-Iran conflict: PM Benjamin Netanyahu says joint operation with US to remove 'existential threat' by Iran terrorist regime

Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's first look out, makers extend special wishes to newlyweds with wedding song O Mere Saajan

Israel-Iran conflict: The embassy of India in Tel Aviv issues safety advisory, says, 'utmost caution and remain vigilant'

US-Israel attack Iran: Ali Larijani may take command if Supreme Leader Ali Khamani is assassinated

Vipul Amrutlal Shah slams Anurag Kashyap for calling The Kerala Story 2 'propaganda': 'Can his opinion be taken seriously'

Pakistani pilot captured alive by Afghan forces after fighter jet shot down in Jalalabad: Report

After Israel's attack, US bombs Iran, Tehran’s key ally urges citizens to leave immediately

Delhi SHOCKER: 17-year-old boy's burnt body found near Majlis Park metro station, two arrested

Alia Bhatt hits back at trolls targeting her for Gone Girl moment at BAFTA: 'Why is it being talked about so much'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israel attacks India's traditional ally hours after Modi's Tel Aviv visit, what does it mean for Delhi? How will it change foreign policy?

Israel attacks India's traditional ally hours after Modi's Tel Aviv visit

Israel-Iran conflict: PM Benjamin Netanyahu says joint operation with US to remove 'existential threat' by Iran terrorist regime

Israel-Iran conflict: PM Benjamin Netanyahu says operation to remove 'threat'

Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's first look out, makers extend special wishes to newlyweds with wedding song O Mere Saajan

Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's first look out

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date

Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

HomeWorld

WORLD

Israel-Iran conflict: PM Benjamin Netanyahu says joint operation with US to remove 'existential threat' by Iran terrorist regime

Israel in joint operation with US launched a massive attack on Iran, with several explosions heard and visuals of fire was seen in Tehran. Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a video statement on Israel's attack on Iran.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

Israel-Iran conflict: PM Benjamin Netanyahu says joint operation with US to remove 'existential threat' by Iran terrorist regime
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Israel in joint operation with US launched a massive attack on Iran, with several explosions heard and visuals of fire was seen in Tehran. The strikes come amid heightened strain between the United States and Iran over a potential nuclear agreement and growing fears of a wider military confrontation in the Middle East. Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a video statement on Israel's attack on Iran.

PM benjamin Netanyahu said, 'Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran." He also thanked his 'great friend' President Donald Trump, saying, 'For 47 years, the Ayatollahs' regime has chanted "Death to Israel," "Death to America." It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people."

"This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," he added.

Netanyahu also added, "Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands.The time has come for all parts of the Iranian people—the Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch, and Ahwazis—to cast off the yoke of tyranny and bring freedom and peace-loving values to Iran. I call on you, citizens of Israel, to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command. In the coming days, during Operation "Lion's Roar," we will all be called upon to show patience and strength of spirit. Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel."

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israel attacks India's traditional ally hours after Modi's Tel Aviv visit, what does it mean for Delhi? How will it change foreign policy?
Israel attacks India's traditional ally hours after Modi's Tel Aviv visit
Israel-Iran conflict: PM Benjamin Netanyahu says joint operation with US to remove 'existential threat' by Iran terrorist regime
Israel-Iran conflict: PM Benjamin Netanyahu says operation to remove 'threat'
Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's first look out, makers extend special wishes to newlyweds with wedding song O Mere Saajan
Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's first look out
Israel-Iran conflict: The embassy of India in Tel Aviv issues safety advisory, says, 'utmost caution and remain vigilant'
Israel-Iran conflict: The embassy of India in Tel Aviv issues safety advisory
US-Israel attack Iran: Ali Larijani may take command if Supreme Leader Ali Khamani is assassinated
US-Israel attack Iran: Ali Larijani may take command if Khamani is assassinated
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement