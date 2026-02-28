Israel-Iran conflict: PM Benjamin Netanyahu says joint operation with US to remove 'existential threat' by Iran terrorist regime

Israel in joint operation with US launched a massive attack on Iran, with several explosions heard and visuals of fire was seen in Tehran. Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a video statement on Israel's attack on Iran.

Israel in joint operation with US launched a massive attack on Iran, with several explosions heard and visuals of fire was seen in Tehran. The strikes come amid heightened strain between the United States and Iran over a potential nuclear agreement and growing fears of a wider military confrontation in the Middle East. Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a video statement on Israel's attack on Iran.

PM benjamin Netanyahu said, 'Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran." He also thanked his 'great friend' President Donald Trump, saying, 'For 47 years, the Ayatollahs' regime has chanted "Death to Israel," "Death to America." It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people."

"This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," he added.

Netanyahu also added, "Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands.The time has come for all parts of the Iranian people—the Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch, and Ahwazis—to cast off the yoke of tyranny and bring freedom and peace-loving values to Iran. I call on you, citizens of Israel, to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command. In the coming days, during Operation "Lion's Roar," we will all be called upon to show patience and strength of spirit. Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel."