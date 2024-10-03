Twitter
Israel claims Rawhi Mushtaha, head of Hamas govt in Gaza, 2 other senior leaders killed in airstrikes

Israeli military said it will continue to pursue all of the terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 04:54 PM IST

Israel claims Rawhi Mushtaha, head of Hamas govt in Gaza, 2 other senior leaders killed in airstrikes
The Israeli military, IDF, has claimed that it killed a senior Hamas leader in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip around three months ago. It said that a strike on an underground compound in northern Gaza killed Rawhi Mushtaha and two other Hamas commanders, Sameh Siraj and Sameh Oudeh.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas. The military said the three commanders had taken refuge in a fortified underground compound in northern Gaza that served as a command and control center.
It said Mushtaha was a close associate of Yahya Sinwar, the top leader of Hamas who helped mastermind the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war.

In a tweet, IDF wrote, "IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorists while they were hiding in a fortified and equipped underground compound in northern Gaza. The compound served as a Hamas command and control center and enabled senior operatives to remain inside of it for extended periods of time." IDF further said it will continue to pursue all of the terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre.

 

 

(With inputs from PTI/AP)

 

