Israel, Hezbollah renew fire, death toll in Lebanon reaches over 560

New airline from Uttar Pradesh gets govt approval, set to compete with IndiGo, Air India

Transforming Contingent Workforce Management with Cutting-Edge Program Strategies

Meet woman with Rs 39322 crore net worth, who once led Rs 59262 crore company, she is India's richest...

Jatadhara makers Prerna Arora, Sudheer Babu Productions reveal striking second poster of supernatural epic

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

New airline from Uttar Pradesh gets govt approval, set to compete with IndiGo, Air India

Transforming Contingent Workforce Management with Cutting-Edge Program Strategies

Jatadhara makers Prerna Arora, Sudheer Babu Productions reveal striking second poster of supernatural epic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exceptional educational qualifications

Impressive educational qualifications of Nayanthara

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 5 star players likely to be released

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it'll begin in Mumbai on…

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun; this superstar is India's most popular actor

Israel, Hezbollah renew fire, death toll in Lebanon reaches over 560

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed at least 560 people, including over 90 women and children in the deadliest escalation since the 2006 war.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have intensified, pushing the death toll to nearly 560 people, including 50 children and 94 women, following a massive bombardment. This escalation comes as thousands of families flee southern Lebanon, seeking safety amid fears of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Displaced individuals are now sleeping in shelters set up in schools across Beirut and Sidon, while many others, unable to find accommodation, have taken refuge in their cars, parks, or along the coast. Issa Baydoun, who fled the village of Shihine, recounted the struggles his family faced during their escape, emphasizing that they left their homes due to Israel targeting civilians, not just military sites.

In response to the crisis, well-wishers on social media have offered spare rooms and apartments, while volunteers have organized kitchens to provide meals for the displaced. Reports from Baalbek indicate that residents are rushing to bakeries and gas stations to stock up on essentials, anticipating further strikes.

Hezbollah responded by launching missiles at multiple sites in Israel, including an explosives factory, while Israeli forces retaliated with airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions. Israeli military officials reported that 55 rockets were fired into northern Israel, causing damage and setting fires. They conducted dozens of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, including artillery strikes near the border.

The current conflict reflects a significant escalation, with Israeli airstrikes covering over 1,700 square kilometers in southern Lebanon. Data from NASA’s fire-tracking systems revealed numerous fires ignited by the strikes, particularly around sensitive areas like the coastal town of Naqoura, where U.N. peacekeepers are stationed.

The ongoing hostilities have roots in nearly a year of cross-border fire, with Hezbollah launching thousands of rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. Israel has vowed to ensure the safety of its northern citizens and is prepared for further military actions, including a potential ground invasion.

The situation remains precarious, as both sides are bracing for continued conflict, with Hezbollah promising to maintain its rocket attacks until a cease-fire is established in Gaza. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon deepens, with increasing casualties and widespread displacement of civilians.

 

