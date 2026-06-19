Israel, Hezbollah agrees for ceasefire to stop Lebanon strikes, with effect from June 19

After more than three months of war in the Middle Easr, Israel and Hezbollah have made an agreement to a ceasefire with effect from Friday. The ceasefire is scheduled to begin at 4 pm local time on Friday.

After more than three months of war in the Middle Easr, Israel and Hezbollah have made an agreement to a ceasefire with effect from Friday, according to a senior US official, in what has been the latest effort to mark an end to weeks of fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The ceasefire is scheduled to start at 4 pm local time on Friday with the United States, Qatar and Iran, mediating the two sides, Reuters reported, citing the US official.

After fighting continued in Lebanon, the US-Iran talks planned for Friday in Switzerland were cancelled, thereby creating uncertainty regarding the negotiations crucial to ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping.

"We understand that after the ​exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire," ‌the ⁠official said on background, saying that negotiators for the U.S. and Qataris worked out the agreement with help from Iran.

Tensions have once again sparked in West Asia despite a peace deal between US and Iran being signed. On Friday the Israeli Air Force continued its attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure with strikes in the Bekaa Valley."The Air Force struck a short time ago at Hezbollah terrorist organization infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley, this in response to repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which continues to advance and carry out terror plots against IDF forces," the Israeli Air Force said.

The Israeli forces have alleged that Hezbollah had violated the ceasfire when a suspected drone strike killed an IDF tank battalion commander and three other soldiers in southern Lebanon.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson did not say anything about the talks but confirmed the United States was ⁠directly responsible ​for Israeli attacks on Lebanon and that ​Tehran would take all necessary measures to protect its interests.