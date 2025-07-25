Israel-Hamas War: US President Donald Trump's BIG statement after failed Gaza peace talks, says, 'Israel will have to finish...'

US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday, i.e., July 25, that Hamas did not want a ceasefire deal in Gaza, after Israel and the United States quit indirect negotiations with the Palestinian militant group.

US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday, i.e., July 25, that Hamas did not want a ceasefire deal in Gaza, after Israel and the United States quit indirect negotiations with the Palestinian militant group. "It was too bad. Hamas didn't really want to make a deal. I think they want to die," Trump said.

"Now we're down to the final hostages, and they know what happens after you get the final hostages. And basically because of that, they really didn't want to make a deal", he said, adding "Israel will have to finish the job... they'll have to fight and clean it up."

'Lack of desire to reach a ceasefire'

Trump's remarks come a day after the US recalled its negotiating team from Doha, where talks aimed at securing a Gaza ceasefire were underway. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Hamas' latest response "clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire."

Posting on X, Witkoff said the US "will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza," without specifying what those options might be, CNN noted. Witkoff, who also travelled to Italy for consultations, added, "While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza."

Following Hamas' response, Israel also recalled its delegation from Doha. However, an Israeli source told CNN the move should not be seen as a breakdown in negotiations, but rather as a step to facilitate decisions "that cannot be made remotely." CNN cited a separate official familiar with the talks as describing Hamas' response as "positive," adding that while gaps remain, "there is growing optimism that the gaps are narrowing and a deal can be reached."

Despite this, CNN reported that the future of the negotiations remains uncertain. It is unclear whether the US is stepping back from talks or using the withdrawal as leverage. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deepen. CNN reported that starvation deaths are rising daily, with Israeli restrictions limiting aid shipments. Aid deliveries remain vulnerable in the absence of a ceasefire.

