Headlines

Apple iPhones may soon be able to share car keys digitally with Samsung, Google Pixel phones

IND vs BAN weather forecast: Will rain spoil India's World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune?

World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintains perfect streak with a convincing 149-run victory over Afghanistan

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Match 17

Israel-Hamas war: UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Israel today, check his full schedule

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhones may soon be able to share car keys digitally with Samsung, Google Pixel phones

IND vs BAN weather forecast: Will rain spoil India's World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune?

World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintains perfect streak with a convincing 149-run victory over Afghanistan

Yoga poses to boost concentration

Stunning inside photos of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX train

7 best films of Sunny Deol, as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

HomeWorld

World

Israel-Hamas war: UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Israel today, check his full schedule

Rishi Sunak will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the October 7 attack on Israel by Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas gunmen, his office said and warn against further escalation of conflict in the region.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will arrive in Israel on Thursday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, before travelling on to other regional capitals, his office said. 

Sunak will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the October 7 attack on Israel by Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas gunmen, his office said and warn against further escalation of conflict in the region.

"Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas’ horrific act of terror," Sunak said in a statement ahead of his visit. He said a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday which killed hundreds of Palestinians should be "a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict", pledging Britain would be at "the forefront of this effort".

READ | 'Israel has been badly victimised but truth is that...' says Joe Biden as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

Sunak will also urge the opening up of a route to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as soon as possible and to enable British nationals trapped in Gaza to leave. At least seven British nationals have been killed and at least nine are missing since the attack on Israel, Sunak's spokesperson said earlier on Wednesday.

Alongside Sunak's visit, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who visited Israel last week, will travel to Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar over the next three days to discuss the conflict and seek a peaceful resolution, his office said. Britain said the three countries were "vital to international efforts to uphold regional stability, free hostages, and allow humanitarian access to Gaza".

READ | 10 benefits of chanting Gayatri Mantra

Cleverly will meet with senior leaders there to discuss efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading, the urgent need to open the Rafah crossing with Egypt to let aid reach those who need it and for Hamas to release hostages, Britain said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Hurry up! get up to 60% off on air purifiers

IND vs BAN weather forecast: Will rain spoil India's World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune?

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Apple iPhones may soon be able to share car keys digitally with Samsung, Google Pixel phones

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE